Study: Jet fuel tax could have raised £5.9bn in 2023

Green campaigners have urged the government to "fairly tax" jet fuel in the forthcoming Autumn Budget, after a new analysis revealed that £5.9bn could have been collected in 2023 by taxing jet fuel at the same rate as the fuel duty paid by British drivers.

The briefing paper by Transport & Environment UK (T&E) calculated the revenues that could be raised by applying jet fuel duty at a number of different rates. It found the government was missing out on up to £5.9bn a year, depending on the routes covered and the rate of tax applied.

Fuel duty is currently charged on almost every liquid fuel that is bought and burnt in the UK, including petrol, diesel, bioethanol, biodiesel, liquefied petroleum gas for transport use, and oil for home heating. Fuel duty for road vehicles has been frozen for over a decade, but it still generates approximately five per cent of government revenues, the paper claimed.

However, aviation fuel is not covered by duty, meaning that unlike drivers, hauliers, rail operators, and farmers, airlines do not currently pay tax on the fuel they burn.

The report highlighted how 11.1m tonnes of jet fuel were burned in 2023, almost matching the amount of petrol consumed by motor vehicles. Meanwhile, according to figures cited by Patriotic Millionaires' Julia Davies, a private jet takes off in the UK every six minutes, meaning the country hosts more private flights than any country in Europe. Private jets account for 10 per cent of all flights out of the country, or around 90,000 journeys a year, she added.

Potential jet fuel tax rates considered by T&E included a 9p per litre introductory fee that would then increase each year through to 2035, as well as levies that match the 11p per litre rate paid by farmers on red diesel and rail operators, the 36p per litre rate paid by small plane fliers, and the near 53p per litre rates paid by motorists and hauliers.

According to the think tank, had the rate matched road fuel duty then £5.9bn would have been raised. Moreover, parity with the rate paid by "pleasure flyers" would have added £4.2bn to the public purse, while matching red diesel rates would have raised £1.4bn.

The briefing called on government to initially apply a 9p fuel duty rate to kerosene starting in 2025 - which T&E claimed would have raised £1.1bn in 2023 - that could then be increased annually until it matches road fuel duty in 2030.

Moreover, the group urged the government to require airlines to purchase 90 per cent of the fuel for all departing flights at UK airports to prevent airlines from purchasing untaxed kerosene from outside the UK.

"There are no legal reasons why fuel duty could not have been applied to fuel used on the majority of flights that departed last year," the paper stated. "It was a political decision by the then-Chancellor not to.

"The current Chancellor faces the same decision. Applying fuel duty makes sense environmentally and economically. It raises revenue at a time when revenue is sorely needed, and it directly reduces the emissions that would occur had it not been in place.

"Commuters, hauliers, rail operators, homeowners and farmers have all paid fuel duty for decades. For the sake of the economy and the environment, it's time to end the unfair anomaly that allows the aviation sector to pollute with impunity whilst not paying any tax."

T&E also claimed that as well as paying for the "negative externalities" that burning fossil fuels causes, imposing fuel duty on jet fuel in the Autumn Budget could raise crucial revenue to help tackle the £22bn "black hole" in the UK's public finances.

Moreover, jet fuel duty could incentivise airlines to accelerate fuel efficiency measures and the roll out of low carbon fuels.

"With a £22bn black hole staring the country in the face, the chancellor needs to pursue any and all avenues to raise funds," T&E's UK policy manager, Matt Finch, told The Guardian. "The baffling lack of meaningful taxation of the aviation industry is a slap in the face of drivers, farmers and our ailing rail system, all of which have paid their fair share for decades.

"For the sake of the economy and the environment, it's time to end the unfair anomaly that allows the aviation sector to pollute with impunity while not paying any [fuel] tax."

The government was considering a request for comment from BusinessGreen at the time of publication.

However, the proposals are likely to face fierce resistance from the aviation industry, which will highlight that it is set to see its tax contribution increase in the coming years as free carbon allowances issued through the UK and EU Emissions Trading Schemes are gradually phased out.

The release of T&E's briefing paper comes just days after low emission flight firm ZeroAvia announced its latest Series C funding round has hit $150m after it landed £20m in funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank - the impact investor's first investment in hydrogen-based technology and the sustainable aviation sector.

