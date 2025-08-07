Study: More than 50,000 council owned EV chargers to be installed by 2027

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New research argues roll out of charging network needs to accelerate further if barriers to EV adoption are to be lowered

More than 50,000 council owned public electric vehicle (EV) chargers are expected to be in place within the next two years, with the current total expected to double by 2027. That is the headline finding...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Misleading': Watchdog raps Aira and EDF over heat pump adverts

How Zenobe turned 'crisis' into opportunity by getting on board with electric buses

More on Automotive

EV sales rise again in July ahead of Electric Car Grant
Automotive

EV sales rise again in July ahead of Electric Car Grant

Electric vehicles account for over a fifth of new car sales, as analysts hail latest figures as further evidence of soaring demand for zero emission models

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 August 2025 • 5 min read
Electric Car Grant: Citroën EVs the first approved for £1,500 government discount
Automotive

Electric Car Grant: Citroën EVs the first approved for £1,500 government discount

Government confirms first electric models to secure discounts through £650m Electric Car Grant scheme

Amber Rolt
clock 05 August 2025 • 2 min read
Ford secures £1bn government funding to drive EV expansion
Automotive

Ford secures £1bn government funding to drive EV expansion

UK Export Finance announces £1bn loan to support auto giant's electric vehicle (EV) production

Amber Rolt
clock 04 August 2025 • 3 min read