Crown Estate sets out plans to marry offshore wind boom and nature recovery

The Crown Estate has today published two reports setting out how the UK's seabed can better support both the accelerated delivery of nature recovery and the transition to clean energy.

The Marine Delivery Routemap and Future of Offshore Wind reports aim to provide greater visibility to offshore wind developers by identifying new areas for biodiversity and nature restoration, while also addressing current ‘pinch points' for renewable energy developers, such as planning and grid connection delays.

The promised ‘holistic' approach to seabed management, also aims to support the economic development and prosperity of onshore communities, by enabling a long-term view of the investment needed in ports, supply-chains, and the skills base.

The development of a Routemap was one of the key recommendations published in last year's independent report from Electricity Networks Commissioner Nick Winser, which set out a series of proposals on how to tackle grid connection delays for clean energy developers.

The Crown Estate said the new routemap was "an ongoing process" and that it would now work with a range of sectors to deliver on its plans to marry nature recovery with greater offshore energy development.

A consultation has been published today on its plans for offshore wind, with further reports on nature, carbon capture, and other sectors set to follow.

The Crown Estate said the Future of Offshore Wind report formed part of its new partnership with the government-backed investment vehicle Great British Energy.

The report sets out its approach for leasing seabed areas by 2030 with the potential for an additional 20-30GW of offshore wind capacity, with much of the new capacity expected to be in areas of the Celtic Sea.

The agency said it is now seeking input and feedback from industry and wider stakeholders to help shape its approach to seabed leasing.

The report also includes a series of proposals to help further de-risk opportunities for developers to help attract investment and accelerate the deployment of new wind farms.

"Our seabed has the potential to re-power and regenerate the UK – to a flourishing marine environment, a green energy transition and create jobs and opportunities across the country," said Gus Jaspert, managing director for marine at The Crown Estate. "With increasing demands and pressures offshore, we need a forward plan to release the true potential of our seas. Our plans for a Marine Delivery Routemap mark an important step towards a more coordinated, long-term approach to managing the increasing demands off our coast in partnership with a range of industries and stakeholders.

"In addition, our evolving approach to offshore wind development is designed to help remove some of the barriers to deployment of important new renewable energy and provide more certainty to investors. We look forward to engaging with our partners as we move these plans forward in the national interest."

The new reports were welcomed by Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, who said they would support the government's mission to deliver clean power by 2030.

"The sustainability of our seabed is critical to securing the UK's energy independence alongside protecting the environment, so I welcome the ambitious plans set out by The Crown Estate," he said. "Our groundbreaking partnership between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate will not only be instrumental in supporting this vision for the UK's seabed, but it will also help leverage up to £60bn of investment for our clean power mission - delivering homegrown energy and generating skilled jobs across Britain."

And the plans were also welcomed by RenewableUK chief executive, Dan McGrail, who said: "Providing long-term visibility on the details of future offshore wind leasing rounds as early as possible will help to further increase confidence in the long-term stability of the UK's world-leading offshore wind market, potentially leading to billions of pounds of additional private investment in the decades ahead.

"This will enable us to boost economic growth, strengthen Britain's energy security, build up our supply chain and create tens of thousands of new jobs. The industry is fully committed to building projects in an environmentally sensitive way which protects and enhances our rich marine biodiversity and continues to take account of the needs of other seabed users."

The news comes on the same day as the wind industry welcomed Miliband as the new co-chair of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC), which marks the first time the Energy Secretary has officially co-chaired the council. Energy Minister with responsibility for renewables Michael Shanks is to serve as vice chair of the council.

