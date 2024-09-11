Local authority pension funds call on FTSE 100 firms to hold a vote on climate transition plans

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) and CCLA Investment Management have called on the leaders of a majority of the FTSE 100 companies to hold a vote on their climate transition plans.

In a letter to the chairs of 76 FTSE 100 companies, the LAPFF and CCLA - which are backed by investors representing £1.6tr in assets under management - have urged the listed companies that have not held a vote on their climate transition plans over the last three years to do so ahead of next year's annual general meeting (AGM) season.

The letter noted how investors expect companies to establish climate transition plans which include targets aligned with the Paris Agreement and outline strategies on how they will meet those goals. It also stressed that in order for shareholders to make informed investment and stewardship decisions, companies should outline their intended climate transition pathways and include climate-related impacts and risks in their financial disclosures.

The group of investors said specific votes on climate transition plans enable shareholders to show support for those plans and by having a vote on them, shareholders can demonstrate their confidence in the transition plan through a dedicated resolution, as opposed to being directed to a number of other resolutions on the ballot.

The letter's signatories said only one fifth of the FTSE 100 companies have provided shareholders with the opportunity to vote on their climate plans, despite the fact such votes are now widely viewed as being good practice. They added guidance from the Transition Plan Taskforce provides recommendations that transition plans should be produced and updated every three years.

Doug McMurdo, chair at the LAPFF, said: "AGMs provide shareholders with the opportunity to support a board's approach to key strategic decisions and hold them to account for their management of material risks and opportunities.

"Given the considerable climate-related risks that major companies face and the implications for long-term company success, we are encouraging boards to provide investors with the chance to support their climate transition strategies or raise specific concerns. Such votes provide a great opportunity for boards to engage with their shareholders and wider stakeholders to strengthen their strategies and gain investor backing for their transition plans."

Peter Hugh Smith, chief executive at CCLA, added: "Climate change is a material threat to medium and longer-term shareholder value, so it is no coincidence that our clients tell us it is the number one issue they care about most. We all know that the world needs to do more and move faster if we are to reach net zero by 2050.

"As owners of the companies we invest in and as good stewards of our clients' capital, we have a duty to continue to push companies, and support wider efforts, to limit global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees."

This article first appeared at Professional Pensions.