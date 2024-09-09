Could hailstorms rain on Europe's booming solar industry?

It is one of the many ironies of the climate crisis that climate impacts pose a threat to the very technologies that are working to curb carbon emissions. Droughts lead to reduced hydropower and nuclear generation, shifting weather patterns can undermine wind farm generation, and now the solar industry is facing warnings it could be disrupted by ever more intense hailstorms.

Specialist insurance group Chaucer has today published a new analysis showing the number of hailstorms recorded across Europe has more than doubled in the past year to 11,808 storms in the 12 months to the end of June.

Hailstorms - which could become more frequent and intense as climate impacts escalate - are the largest natural hazard for solar farms, as large hailstones can damage solar panels by cracking their protective glass.

The new analysis revealed how hailstorms in Europe have increased 267 per cent in the past five years due to climate change, up from 3,217 hailstorms in 2019/20. European countries including Italy and Germany are also reporting larger hail stones up to 10 cm in diameter.

Chaucer said typical insurance policies for solar farms only cover between 10 and 15 per cent of total insurable value (TIV), with additional insurance required to provide full protection against damage to solar panels from hailstones.

Moreover, it explained that to secure insurance solar farms often have to show panels can be stowed at 70 degrees, in order to reduce the impact of hail, but for many existing solar farms this required automated systems to be retrofitted.

"Hailstorms are increasingly frequent and therefore increasingly damaging," said Alex Nelson, class underwriter at Chaucer. "With limited cover from standard policies, operators of solar installations often have to pick up a large percentage of the cost of damage by a hailstorm. That's naturally going to slow the growth of solar energy production in those areas where hailstorms occur."

However, the industry is responding to the risk, with the development of thicker tempered films that are more crack resistant and the use of advanced weather monitoring systems that provide reliable warnings when hailstorms are imminent.

"With the intensity and volume of hailstorms likely to continue increasing it is imperative solar farms invest in new technology and ensure they are financially protected from damage," said Nelson.

