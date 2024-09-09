Schneider Electric plans £42m net zero manufacturing plant for Yorkshire

Schneider Electric has announced plans to invest £42m in a new "state of the art" net zero electrical equipment manufacturing plant in North Yorkshire, in response to growing demand for clean technology components from electric cars, clean energy technologies, and energy efficient buildings.

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the Scarborough manufacturing facility is envisaged as a "blueprint for sustainable design and operations", which will use a range of modern technologies to reduce energy waste and maximise renewable power use, Schneider Electric said.

The energy management and components giant said it expected the facility to achieve net zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and will feature on-site renewable power generation and ultra-efficient energy management systems such as light sensors and automated heating and cooling.

Just under a third of the plant's energy demand - around 30 per cent - is set to be met using an on-site solar power system, with PV panels covering around half the facility's roof, while any remaining power supplied from the grid will be "renewable certified", it said.

More than 200 jobs are expected to be created at the low voltage switchgear manufacturing plant, which Schneider Electric said would also aim to achieve an ‘Excellent' BREEAM rating for sustainable building design and construction.

Scarborough is a long-established manufacturing base for Schneider Electric, where it currently employs 450 people. The firm specialises in the manufacture of low-voltage switchgears which protect electricity networks and are key to the rollout of clean technologies such as EV charging infrastructure and net zero buildings.

"The region has long been part of our operational presence in the UK, and we're excited to expand this as part of our commitment to investing in the UK's green economy," said Kelly Becker, president at Schneider Electric for the UK, Ireland, Belgium, and Netherlands. "The new facility in Scarborough represents a pillar of innovation in net zero, and one which will be an industry benchmark for the transition to sustainable, energy efficient buildings."

The facility is also designed to offer a raft of sustainable transport options for staff, including 30 EV chargers and dedicated cycling racks, shelters, and showers on site for cyclists, the firm said.

It added that works are also underway at the site alongside Natural England to create a habitat for protected species, in addition to efforts to retain as many of the site's existing trees and natural features as possible in order to support biodiversity.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of manufacturing trade association Make UK, praised the plans for the facility, which were unveiled today, as "a marvellous example of how sustainable manufacturing can be achieved" while creating "many highly skilled jobs in the process".

"Green technologies are going to be the solution to many of the challenges that we face and Schneider should be applauded for pioneering this facility," he added. "It is an exemplar model for other manufacturers to follow when they build new facilities."

The announcement follows Schneider Electric's decision last year to invest £7.2m in upgrading its Leeds manufacturing facility, which is expected to create a further 100 new green jobs.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, welcomed the "huge investment" in Scarborough, which he said benefits from "a well-established and thriving manufacturing sector".

"This new manufacturing facility will drive new, quality jobs in Scarborough and help us go beyond net zero to become England's first carbon negative region," he said. "Leaders like Schneider attract other manufacturers, and we welcome investment as we look to become a production and advanced engineering hub of excellence."

