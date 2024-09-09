Schneider Electric plans £42m net zero manufacturing plant for Yorkshire

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Artist impression of the planned Scarborough manufacturing plant | Credit: Schneider Electric
Image:

Artist impression of the planned Scarborough manufacturing plant | Credit: Schneider Electric

Energy management and electrical components giant unveils plans for 'state of the art' facility in Scarborough to help meet growing demand for EVs and renewables

Schneider Electric has announced plans to invest £42m in a new "state of the art" net zero electrical equipment manufacturing plant in North Yorkshire, in response to growing demand for clean technology components from electric cars, clean energy technologies, and energy efficient buildings.

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the Scarborough manufacturing facility is envisaged as a "blueprint for sustainable design and operations", which will use a range of modern technologies to reduce energy waste and maximise renewable power use, Schneider Electric said.

The energy management and components giant said it expected the facility to achieve net zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and will feature on-site renewable power generation and ultra-efficient energy management systems such as light sensors and automated heating and cooling.

Just under a third of the plant's energy demand - around 30 per cent - is set to be met using an on-site solar power system, with PV panels covering around half the facility's roof, while any remaining power supplied from the grid will be "renewable certified", it said.

More than 200 jobs are expected to be created at the low voltage switchgear manufacturing plant, which Schneider Electric said would also aim to achieve an ‘Excellent' BREEAM rating for sustainable building design and construction.

Scarborough is a long-established manufacturing base for Schneider Electric, where it currently employs 450 people. The firm specialises in the manufacture of low-voltage switchgears which protect electricity networks and are key to the rollout of clean technologies such as EV charging infrastructure and net zero buildings. 

"The region has long been part of our operational presence in the UK, and we're excited to expand this as part of our commitment to investing in the UK's green economy," said Kelly Becker, president at Schneider Electric for the UK, Ireland, Belgium, and Netherlands. "The new facility in Scarborough represents a pillar of innovation in net zero, and one which will be an industry benchmark for the transition to sustainable, energy efficient buildings." 

The facility is also designed to offer a raft of sustainable transport options for staff, including 30 EV chargers and dedicated cycling racks, shelters, and showers on site for cyclists, the firm said.

It added that works are also underway at the site alongside Natural England to create a habitat for protected species, in addition to efforts to retain as many of the site's existing trees and natural features as possible in order to support biodiversity.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of manufacturing trade association Make UK, praised the plans for the facility, which were unveiled today, as "a marvellous example of how sustainable manufacturing can be achieved" while creating "many highly skilled jobs in the process".

"Green technologies are going to be the solution to many of the challenges that we face and Schneider should be applauded for pioneering this facility," he added. "It is an exemplar model for other manufacturers to follow when they build new facilities." 

The announcement follows Schneider Electric's decision last year to invest £7.2m in upgrading its Leeds manufacturing facility, which is expected to create a further 100 new green jobs.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, welcomed the "huge investment" in Scarborough, which he said benefits from "a well-established and thriving manufacturing sector". 

"This new manufacturing facility will drive new, quality jobs in Scarborough and help us go beyond net zero to become England's first carbon negative region," he said. "Leaders like Schneider attract other manufacturers, and we welcome investment as we look to become a production and advanced engineering hub of excellence." 

 You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

COP29 campaign seeks to rally 10,000 small firms worldwide to commit to CO2 cuts

'Another step in the right direction': UK's largest solar farm given green light

Most read
01

Schneider Electric plans £42m net zero manufacturing plant for Yorkshire

09 September 2024 • 3 min read
02

Could hailstorms rain on Europe's booming solar industry?

09 September 2024 • 2 min read
03

'We are way off-track': Europe tops 1.5C temperature rise in record-breaking summer

06 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

AstraZeneca completes clinical trials for near-zero emission inhalers

09 September 2024 • 2 min read
05

Biodiversity Net Gain: Government faces calls to close loopholes

06 September 2024 • 4 min read

More on Energy

Schneider Electric plans £42m net zero manufacturing plant for Yorkshire
Energy

Schneider Electric plans £42m net zero manufacturing plant for Yorkshire

Energy management and electrical components giant unveils plans for 'state of the art' facility in Scarborough to help meet growing demand for EVs and renewables

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 September 2024 • 3 min read
'Relatively minimal': UK clean power auction forecast to add £4.60 to typical bill in 2030
Energy

'Relatively minimal': UK clean power auction forecast to add £4.60 to typical bill in 2030

Cornwall Insight assesses likely cost to billpayers of record-breaking 9.6GW of clean power projects awarded Contracts for Difference this week

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 September 2024 • 6 min read
The climate angle on the Oasis ticketing fiasco
Energy

The climate angle on the Oasis ticketing fiasco

As the climate crisis proves, free market is as much of an oxymoron as definitely, maybe

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 September 2024 • 6 min read