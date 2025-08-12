England hit with drought warning amid 'nationally significant' water shortfall

Driest first six months to a year in almost half a century has led to severe water shortages and wildfires, as climate impacts continue to mount
The ongoing water shortfall in England has been declared a "nationally significant incident" by the government-convened National Drought Group, as the country continues to grapple with the driest first...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis