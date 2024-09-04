Labour vows to end 'years of neglect' through new Water Bill

Labour will tomorrow kick off the next phase of its crackdown on illegal sewage spills, as it unveils its new Water (Special Measures) Bill and vows to introduce custodial sentences for water industry bosses that fail to co-operate with regulators' investigations.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed is set to deliver a major speech to water industry bosses, investors, and environmental campaigners tomorrow morning at the Thames Rowing Club, where he will provide fresh details on how the proposed legislation will provide the Environment Agency and Ofwat with sweeping new powers.

"The public are furious that in 21st century Britain, record levels of sewage are being pumped into our rivers, lakes and seas," Reed will say. "After years of neglect, our waterways are now in an unacceptable state. That is why today I am announcing immediate action to end the disgraceful behaviour of water companies and their bosses."

The Bill promises to significantly extend the ability of the Environment Agency to pursue criminal charges against law-breaking water executives, creating new penalties, including imprisonment, for water executives at companies that fail to co-operate or obstruct investigations.

The government highlighted how since water industry privatisation in the late 1980s, only three individuals have been criminally prosecuted by the Environment Agency without appeal despite "widespread illegality" across the sector.

The legislation also aims to give regulators the power to ban the payment of bonuses to senior executives if they fail to meet high standards to protect the environment, their consumers, and their company's finances.

And it plans to introduce new automatic fines for a wider range of offences, allowing regulators to issue penalties more quickly and without having to direct resources into lengthy investigations.

"Under this government, water executives will no longer line their own pockets whilst pumping out this filth," Reed will say. "If they refuse to comply, they could end up in the dock and face prison time."

The legislation also promises to improve monitoring and reporting across the sector, introducing new independent monitoring for every sewage outlet and a requirement for water companies to publish real-time data for all emergency overflows. Under the rules, discharges would have to be reported within an hour of the initial spill.

The proposed new powers were welcomed by the water industry's regulators. Alan Lovell, chair of the Environment Agency, said the legislation would give the regulator "more power to protect our precious water quality and resources, hold water companies to account and ensure the polluter pays".

"The stronger penalties introduced by the Bill will deter illegal behaviour and allow us to close the justice gap and strengthen our ability to deliver swift enforcement action," he added. "This builds on our ongoing work to deliver our biggest ever transformation in the way we regulate, including recruiting up to 500 additional staff for a specialised workforce and investing in new digital and monitoring systems to identify the root cause of issues."

David Black, chief executive of Ofwat, said the Bill would "help us drive transformative change in the water industry so that it delivers better outcomes for customers and the environment". "We welcome the opportunity to establish new rules on water company remuneration, governance and strengthening customer involvement in water company decision-making," he added.

The legislation is also likely to be warmly welcomed by environmental groups, but its focus on enforcement measures and penalties means that it is unlikely to resolve the debate over how to fund the upgrades to water infrastructure that are required to reduce the number of sewage spills and improve the climate resilience of the UK's water networks.

Ofwat and the water industry are currently locked in a stand-off over the extent to which water bills should be allowed to rise in the coming years to help fund infrastructure investments.

Last week trade body Water UK urged Ofwat to reconsider plans that would see bills increase by just £19 a year for the average household over the next five-year price period.

"Water companies want to invest £105bn to support economic growth, build more homes, secure our water supplies, and end sewage entering our rivers," said David Henderson, chief executive of Water UK. "Ofwat wants to cut that investment by £17bn - a record amount. Ofwat has a difficult job, but investors are telling us that they need Ofwat to change its approach. Unless the right conditions to invest are put in place, our environment and our economy will pay the price."

Meanwhile, speculation is continuing that Thames Water could collapse under the weight of its debt mountain with the company warning last week that the plans proposed by Ofwat were "not tenable" and would render the company's plans "uninvestible".

However, environmental campaigners and trade unions hit back at the industry's claims that bills needed to increase, arguing water firms should have been investing more in infrastructure during the years when they were routinely paying out dividends to shareholders and bonuses to executives.

Speaking last week, a spokesperson for the GMB Union said: "Water companies have had the money, failed to invest in plugging leaks and preventing sewage spills and now want more money to do what they failed to do. It's absolute balderdash and Ofwat must say enough is enough. If they want investment, water companies must be fundamentally reformed. They have failed bill payers and their employees who have faced increased assaults and abuse because of the tarnished reputations of their employers. It's time the shareholders paid for the investment the water companies promised but hasn't delivered."

What is not in dispute is that billions of pounds of investment is needed in the coming years to increase water infrastructure capacity, bolster climate resilience, and ensure sewage networks can cope with increased demand and more intense rainfall. Without such investment the sewage spills that became a major issue during the recent election campaign are only set to continue.

Labour has said it will follow the new Water (Special Measures) Bill with further legislation and Reed will tomorrow say that he plans to "outline further legislation to fundamentally transform how the water industry is run and speed up the delivery of upgrades to our sewage infrastructure to clean up our waterways for good".

