Steel buyers urge government to 'unlock' green investment in low carbon supplies

Some of the UK's biggest users of steel have called on the Labour government to support the sector's net zero transition by providing a "clear and coherent" industrial strategy that can unlock investment in new low carbon steel production.

Members of Climate Group's SteelZero initiatives have this week backed a joint letter to Minister of State for Industry and Decarbonisation Sarah Jones, offering to help prioritise action that can support the development of domestic green steel production capacity.

Comprising over 40 global leading businesses, including Volvo, Orsted, Maersk, Lendlease, Ramboll, and Barrett Steel, the SteelZero group hopes to build a market for net zero emission steel by making a public commitment to use 50 per cent low emission steel by 2030, as part of a pathway to achieving net zero emission steel by 2050.

The letter's signatories have called on the new government to prioritise the rapid deployment of green steel technologies, provide a clear definition of low emission and net zero steel to help support investment in the sector, and implement public procurement rules to require the wider use of green steel.

"We're committed to speeding up the steel industry's net zero transition, which is critical if we're to have a fighting chance of achieving global net zero targets," said Jen Carson, head of industry at the Climate Group. "Steel decarbonisation must be at the top of this government's agenda. "The message from businesses is crystal clear: Put in place a world-leading industrial decarbonisation strategy and unlock the supply of lower emission steel.

"It's about going beyond funding steelmaking sites to creating an integrated national strategy with the right policies in place. The UK can build a competitive steel industry that is fit for a sustainable future. We're committed to work with the new government to enable this and ensure the industry remains a supplier of choice for businesses in the UK."

With transition to green steel technologies accelerating globally and regulations such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) set to penalise high emission steel production, SteelZero members claim it is critical the UK has a coherent green steel strategy in place to help its domestic steel industry remain competitive.

"At Barrett Steel, we see rising demand for low embodied carbon steel as industries aim to cut emissions," said Tony Corrie, group commercial director for low embodied carbon structures at the company. "With consumer and investor pressure to meet climate targets, the steel industry is at a pivotal moment. Embracing net zero steel production supports our sustainability goals and offers a competitive edge. Collaboration with the UK government is crucial to accelerate the shift to lower emission steel and encourage green infrastructure investment."

The calls come just days after trade body Steel UK urged government to act on price discrepancies that see British industrial facilities pay up to 50 per cent more for electricity than competitors in France and Germany.

The industry body warned that power costs for a fully electrified steel industry would represent up to 180 per cent of the gross value add (GVA) that the sector brings to the economy unless action is taken to curb energy costs for the sector.

As such, UK Steel urged ministers to compensate the industry for 90 per cent of its network charges - in line with support levels offered in the EU - formally track industrial energy price disparities between countries, and reform the wholesale energy market.

"Ramboll acknowledges the urgency of transitioning to a net zero steel supply chain to combat climate change," said Lora Brill, UK head of sustainability for buildings at Ramboll. "Steel is one of the world's primary building materials, responsible for eight per cent of global CO2e emissions. By collaborating with the UK government, we can accelerate a just transition. An industrial strategy centring on rapid green technology deployment, defining lower emission standards, and adopting green procurement rules is essential.

"This approach will align with climate pledges and support the UK's economic growth, innovation and social sustainability. Together, we can build a sustainable UK steel supply chain for present and future generations."

Launching Labour's recent General Election manifesto, Sir Keir Starmer bemoaned the lack of a clear industrial strategy under the previous government and set out Labour's plan to establish a new Industrial Strategy Council.

As such, Labour has promised a strategy that would be "mission driven and focused on the future", put an end to "short term policymaking", and take a "sectoral approach" that is "clear eyed about where the UK enjoys advantages over other countries".

In response to this week's letter, a government spokesperson said: "In an unstable world, the only way to guarantee our energy security and protect consumers from future energy price shocks is by moving towards homegrown power. We're also working in partnership with trade unions and businesses to secure a green steel transition that's right for the workforce and safeguards the future of the steel industry in Britain.

"We've committed to £2.5bn of investment to rebuild the UK steel industry and support communities for generations to come."

In related news, chemicals sector stakeholders similarly urged government to set out a "clear vision" in the forthcoming Industrial Strategy just days ago, suggesting competitiveness could be undermined by a continued reliance on fossil fuels, culminating in job losses and lost investment.

