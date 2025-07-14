'We need to go further and faster': NESO makes the case for accelerated clean power push

Annual Future Energy Scenarios report argues that rapid roll out of clean power system through to 2030 is key to unlocking next phase of the net zero transition
The government is facing fresh calls to continue to accelerate the UK's clean energy transition, following the publication of the annual Future Energy Scenarios report from the National Energy System Operator...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis