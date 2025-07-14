'We need to go further and faster': NESO makes the case for accelerated clean power push

James Murray
clock • 9 min read
'We need to go further and faster': NESO makes the case for accelerated clean power push

Annual Future Energy Scenarios report argues that rapid roll out of clean power system through to 2030 is key to unlocking next phase of the net zero transition

The government is facing fresh calls to continue to accelerate the UK's clean energy transition, following the publication of the annual Future Energy Scenarios report from the National Energy System Operator...

