EasyJet: More efficient airspace use could slash emissions from European aviation

More efficient use of airspace across Europe and the UK could slash carbon emissions from aviation up to 18 million tonnes - around 10 per cent of the sector's total last year - while also reducing flight times and fuel costs, fresh research released today by easyJet has claimed.

Using artificial intelligence (AI), the airline monitored all its flights across Europe over a 12-month period to understand how airspace is currently used for flight paths, climbs, and descents impacts its operations. The results revealed major inefficiencies in how the airspace is managed, resulting in significantly higher emissions and costs for airlines.

Overall, the study - which carried out by the airline's flight efficiencies team - found inefficiencies in the current European airspace regime increased easyJet's carbon emissions by more than 10 per cent, which is equivalent to almost 664,000 tonnes of CO2.

Extrapolating those findings across the Europe's entire aviation sector, easyJet estimated that modernising how airspace is managed could help eliminate around 18 million tonnes of CO2, which equates to just over 10 per cent of the sector's total emissions in 2023.

A significant proportion of the inefficiencies in airspace use were found around airports, and particularly during aircrafts' descent, with the researchers blaming outdated and poorly designed airspace management for imposing inefficient flightpaths on airlines.

Outdated arrival procedures for aircraft and inefficient use of airspace at airports was also found to add an average of 10 minutes to planned journey times, resulting in more fuel being burned and therefore more emissions.

EasyJet said a major overhaul in airspace management, rules, and procedures across Europe could achieve an immediate reduction in aviation emissions, ahead of the roll out of other solutions such as lower carbon fuels or electric aircraft.

"Airspace modernisation is the quickest and most cost-effective way to reduce carbon emissions, but the process is being shackled by needless bureaucracy," said easyJet's CEO Johan Lundgren. "Our data proves that the airspace corridors we use today, which were built in the 1950s, are simply no longer fit for purpose. Adapting them to be more efficient would not only be significant in terms of CO2 reduction but for journey times and improving the experience of passengers.

"This can can't be kicked down the road any further. If we're serious about achieving net zero, policymakers and regulators need to come together to find a route to unlock these significant gains, and now."

Europe's aviation sector emitted around 172 million tonnes of CO2 in 2023 - a 16 per cent rise on the previous year. Aviation emissions were equivalent to roughly four per cent of the EU's total carbon emissions, according to a study earlier this year by tourism intelligence firm Mabrian.

As such, a reduction in carbon emissions of 18 million tonnes through more efficient use of airspace would amount to 10.47 per cent of last year's total carbon emissions from European aviation.

The study highlights major inefficiencies in airspace management in every part of Europe, but the greatest airspace inefficiencies for easyJet's operations were found to be in UK skies. Around 70 per cent of the airline's least efficient routes were inbound flights to London Gatwick.

In order to combat the problem, the study said flight corridors and airspace procedures needed to be redesigned and updated to better align with modern aircraft capabilities.

It said reforms had been enacted in Scandinavia in recent years, which had helped to offer highly predictable routes that avoid overflying in densely populated areas, thereby helping to reduce fuel burn, emissions, and noise pollution.

In the UK, Labour promised to modernise airspace management as part of its manifesto and Aviation Minister Mike Kane today acknowledged reforms were "long overdue" as he promised that changes would be enacted "under my watch".

"The aviation industry is set to undergo a green revolution, with airspace reform playing a crucial role," he said. "EasyJet's modelling shows how a modernised airspace system will help ease delays, support decarbonisation and reduce noise - all supporting this government's plan to boost economic growth."

The new Labour government has also thrown its weight behind the previous government's targets to ensure all UK domestic flights are net zero by 2040, as part of the UK's legally binding targets to achieve net zero emissions across the economy by 2050.

It is retaining targets to ensure 10 per cent of fuel used by UK flights comes from synthetic or bio-based Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) by 2030 via the SAF Mandate, which is expected to come into force from next year once the necessary legislation is introduced to Parliament this autumn.

However, the government also attracted criticism from climate groups last month for giving the green light to an expansion in flight capacity at London City Airport, which campaigners warned risked undermining the UK's climate obligations.

Celeste Hicks, policy manager at the Aviation Environment Federation (AEF), welcomed easyJet's focus on driving down emissions through more efficient use of airspace, but pointed out the airline also recently reported a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in flight capacity.

"This will largely eliminate the carbon savings and highlights a longstanding issue within the industry where progress towards net zero is undermined by continual expansion of flight numbers," she argued.

"With any airspace change close to airports there are always winners and losers in terms of the noise and air pollution experienced by overflown communities, risks that they have not experienced before."

