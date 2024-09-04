Innovate UK awards £2m to projects combining AI and nature investment

Innovate UK has handed out £2m to six projects that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance environmental monitoring and aim to catalyse investment in nature-based projects.

The government-backed innovation agency announced the names of the projects to have secured innovation grants yesterday, as it this week faced a wave of criticism over its handling of a separate grant scheme focused on female entrepreneurs.

Among the AI companies to be awarded funding from Innovate UK are Ocean Ledger, which makes software that measures and forecasts risks to coastal ecosystems, and a project from Tierra Foods and the University of Huddersfield, which uses machine learning to monitor, report, and verify carbon sequestration of soils for asset managers and food giants.

Catherine Makin, innovation lead for green finance at Innovate UK, said the grants - which range from £250,000 to £500,000 - would "enable the development, acceleration and commercialisation of some really innovative ideas designed to help the private finance community confidently invest in nature positive projects".

"Nature positive investing is not a new idea, but, as a market, it is still in its infancy," she said. "It therefore comes with significant risk, which impacts investor confidence, For us to harness finance that protects, restores and benefits nature, we need to reduce that risk, build confidence and demonstrate the potential for returns so that we see more investments, sooner. Data is a crucial part of that picture, as it can support investment decisions by helping to build confidence that the finance is achieving desired and expected outcomes."

Aquan and University College London have secured funding for an AI tool designed to de-risk nature investments using geospatial data, while Caledonian Climate Partners & New Gradient was awarded funding to support the development of AI technologies that aims to drive investment into peatlands, and Zulu Ecosystems and Severn Trent secured backing for plans to scale a "data-driven system operator approach" for planning and delivering nature-based solutions to enhance water resilience across entire catchment areas.

Finally, City Science Corporation and Caerphilly County Borough Council have been awarded funding to develop an assessment tool designed to ensure natural capital is considered through local planning processes.

Innovate UK announced the winners of the latest tranche of funding from its Integrating Finance and Biodiversity programme, as it faced a storm of criticism on social media over the latest phase of its Women in Innovation competition.

On Monday afternoon, the agency announced it would be reversing a decision to award just 25 out of the 50 grants that were originally promised, stating that it had "wrongly prioritised" the budget for the scheme.

The climbdown came after hundreds of business leaders took to social media to criticise Innovate UK for the decision to limit the number of awards through the scheme to 25 and hold back half of its original £4m budget, despite receiving just shy of 1,500 applications for the popular competition which provides grants for early stage businesses worth up £75,000 each.

They also criticised the agency for changing the wording on its website to state it would award "up to" 50 women through the competition, when it had previously claimed it would provide grants to 50 women.

The entrepreneurs pointed out Innovate UK had decided to shrink its support against a backdrop where women entrepreneurs face higher barriers to funding than their male counterparts.

After posting an initial statement over the weekend acknowledging the "confusion and concern" created by its handling of the Women in Innovation programme, Innovate UK published a follow up statement on Monday apologising and confirming it would provide 50 grants and meet its original commitment of £4m for the programme.

"As public funders, we must manage our budgets carefully," the statement posted to social media platform LinkedIn reads. "The decision to only award this number was a mistake and we prioritised wrongly. We recognise the impact this has had on the many applicants, and on the community as a whole, and we apologise wholeheartedly."

In a LinkedIn post published on Friday which subsequently went viral, femtech founder Emma Jarvis wrote: "Women led businesses are consistently underfunded, despite the fact that they are addressing some of the most pressing challenges in society. We were told there would be 50 awards available, so it's a bit of a gut punch to see that only half of those were actually awarded."

BusinessGreen reached out to Innovate UK for further comment.

