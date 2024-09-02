RES acquires wind turbine drone inspection specialist Sulzer Schmid

Renewable energy giant RES has today announced the acquisition of wind turbine inspection and monitoring specialist Sulzer & Schmid Laboratories AG (Sulzer Schmid), providing a further boost to the fast-expanding market for autonomous drones.

Switzerland-based Sulzer Schmid is a leading developer of autonomous drones that are used to inspect and repair wind turbine blades. The company claims its proprietary 3DX Blade Platform provides wind farm operators with 100 per cent coverage of their blades, resulting in high quality inspection data delivered through a user-friendly software-as-a-service platform.

The data then allows wind farm operators to track trends, benchmark performance, and undertake preventative maintenance that results in significant cost savings and production gains. The use of drones rather than manual inspections also improves safety and reduces the cost of monitoring.

The company has conducted 100GW of inspections and serviced more than 50GW of turbines since it was launched in 2016.

RES said the deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - would further strengthen the breadth of digital solutions and services the company can offer to renewable energy asset owners. It will also bolster its position in a wind energy operations and maintenance (O&M) market which is expected to grow from $32.4bn in 2023 to $53.7bn in 2030, according to Wood Mackenzie.

"Digital innovations in the renewable energy industry are a key enabler of the global energy transition, helping scale infrastructure build-out quickly and efficiently, alongside maximising production from operating assets," said Eduardo Medina, CEO at RES. "This strengthens RES' position in the sector by integrating cutting-edge digital technology into our global O&M capabilities. By providing our customers with Sulzer Schmid's digital solutions we can reduce inspection time and costs whilst enhancing data accuracy, actionable insights and safety, making it a game-changer in the energy industry."

Tom Sulzer, CEO at Sulzer Schmid, said the firm was "excited to join RES, a company that shares our dedication to digital innovation, and enhancing the performance and longevity of renewable energy assets".

He added that Sulzer Schmid's existing customers "can expect continued support and improved services, while our 3DX technology will play a key role in advancing RES' digital solutions".

Sulzer Schmid will start operating as RES from today with all employees and technologies transitioning to RES.

In related news, onshore wind farm operator Nadara last week announced the launch of the UK's first Sustainable Decommissioning Strategy for its Beinn Ghlas Wind Farm in Argyll, Scotland, hailing the move as "a new benchmark for environmental stewardship and socio-economic enhancement in the industry".

Developed in partnership with specialist wind turbine decommissioning service provider Reblade, the new strategy aims to improve circularity, create more sustainable supply chains, and enhancing socio-economic benefits from the wind turbine decommissioning process.

The Beinn Ghlas wind farm began operations in May 1999 and is one of the oldest onshore wind farms in the UK. Nadara is planning to replace the 14 wind turbines at 25-year-old site with new, larger and more efficient turbines, substantially increasing the generating capacity of the site.

Joanna Thornton, Beinn Ghlas Wind Farm Repowering Project Manager, said the strategy would provide "an incredibly exciting opportunity to maximise the socio-economic benefits of the decommissioning process to the local economy".

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.