Green Heat Network Fund: Schemes in Leeds, London, and Barnsley awarded £57m of funding

Five green heat network projects across London, Leeds, and Barnsley have today been confirmed as the recipients of £57m in funding from the government's Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF).

Leeds will be awarded £24.5m for an extension to its LeedsPIPES network at one of Europe's largest brownfield regeneration sites, which should allow an additional 8,000 homes and buildings to connect to a low carbon heat network that is powered local sources of waste heat. The fresh funding will also support the connection of two new energy-from-waste plants to the network, providing a total of 30GwH of low carbon heat a year.

Meanwhile, in London the Clapham Park and Brent Cross town developments, and the West King Street project in Hammersmith and Fulham, are to share £20.2m to connect 8,500 new homes and businesses to heat networks that are set to be powered by large scale air and ground source heat pumps.

Finally, a multi-source heat pump project in Barnsley is to receive £12.6m to both decarbonise heating across a range of existing businesses and public sector buildings and explore the capture of waste heat from a nearby industrial manufacturing plant.

The projects will collectively provide sustainable, low carbon heat to an estimated 17,000 new homes, commercial spaces, and public buildings and are expected to save over 385,000 tonnes of CO2.

"The Green Heat Network Fund, like the Heat Networks Investment Project before it, has helped to prove the technical and commercial efficacy of district heating in a variety of different use cases," said Ken Hunnisett, programme director for the Fund's delivery partner Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management. "The projects announced today are a reminder that modern heat networks are at their brilliant best in our large, densely built towns and cities. The £57m investment announced today is great news for the Fund, great news for the 17,000 homes and buildings that will benefit from low-carbon, low-cost heating, great news for an industry that is growing almost before our eyes, and great news for the planet."

However, he also warned that the latest projects were "a relative drop in the ocean of course when you consider the £80bn the sector is forecast to require if it is to fulfil its enormous potential".

The fresh funding will also help new developments meet requirements under the upcoming Future Homes and Buildings Standard, which from next year is expected to effectively ban the installation of gas boilers in new homes.

The update comes amid the latest wave of calls for the government to fast-track the rollout of heat pumps and home insulation projects, after Ofgem confirmed domestic energy bills are set to rise by 10 per cent on average from October.

Moreover, the Committee on Fuel Poverty recently claimed that policy efforts have failed to cut the number of fuel poor households in England "to any meaningful extent" over the past five years, underscoring the need for a major "reset, a refresh and a new focus" to tackle stubbornly high energy bills.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, Minister for Energy Consumers, said "building new, greener heat networks is just one of the ways we are investing in clean power, helping to finally secure our country's energy independence".

"These exciting new projects will see thousands of homes and businesses benefit from cleaner, low-cost heating - leading to lower energy bills and creating hundreds of jobs," she added.

The schemes in Leeds, Barnsley and London join projects in Exeter, Hull, Bolton, and London in securing government funding under the Green Heat Network Fund, which launched as a £288m capital grant programme in spring 2022.

John Lewis, head of building engineering for UK and Ireland at engineering giant AECOM - which has been leading the technical design of the LeedsPIPES network - said heat networks are set to play a "critical role" in the UK hitting its 2050 net zero target, with the Committee on Climate Change estimating they will provide around 18 per cent of the UK's heat by mid century.

