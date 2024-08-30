Hitachi Rail powers up TransPennine intercity battery train trial

Battery powered trains are set to start journeying across the Pennines, with the launch of a new trial to test Hitachi Rail's battery intercity trains on the national rail network for the first time.

The company announced the battery technology is to be trialled on routes between York and Manchester Airport and between Leeds and Liverpool Lime Street over the next eight weeks.

The trial is a collaboration between TransPennine Express (TPE), Angel Trains, and Hitachi Rail that will see retrofitted trains decked out in a distinct new livery to promote the use of the zero-emission technology.

The rail network testing follows successful low speed tests on the test track at Hitachi Rail's Newton Aycliffe manufacturing facility. During these tests the train was propelled entirely by the battery, producing zero tailpipe emissions.

The trial is the first in the UK where a diesel engine has been replaced with a battery on an intercity train, with the battery having been retrofitted on one of TPE's 'Nova 1' five-carriage trains.

The trial will enable a variety of tests, including the battery's ability to improve performance on hills, its capacity for regenerative charging via braking, to deploy zero-emission battery mode in train stations.

The tests will also help validate projected fuel and emission savings, with the technology expected to cut costs and emissions by as much as 30 per cent. Hitachi said it would also demonstrate how battery technology can reduce costs for the rail network by reducing the need for overhead wires in tunnel sections and over complex junctions.

Paul Newlove, head of the green technologies programme at Hitachi Rail, said: "After seeing the train running entirely in battery-mode at Newton Aycliffe, I can't wait to see how this technology can reduce emissions, reduce fuel costs and improve air quality on the Transpennine route.

"This part of the trial is going to be really exciting because we start to prove the benefits of this green technology for passengers, operators and policy makers."

Paul Staples, engineering, safety and sustainability director at TransPennine Express, said the trial represented a "huge step towards the rail industry in the UK - and around the world - reducing CO2 emissions".

There are thousands of trains running around the world that are powered by diesel engines and advocates of battery trains are confident they can offer a more cost-effective and less disruptive alternative to electrifying lines on many routes.

The UK trials build on the launch of Hitachi's Masaccio battery hybrid train in Italy in 2022, which has cut carbon emissions by 50 per cent compared to the diesel trains it has replaced.

The ability to replace diesel engines with a powerful battery, and unlock cheaper partial electrification, can create a low-cost pathway to decarbonise railways around the world, the company said.

Matthew Prosser, asset management director at Angel Trains, said: "Following the success of one of our Class 802 trains running entirely in battery-mode at Newton Aycliffe, we're excited to see how this technology performs on the national rail network. This project represents a multimillion-pound joint investment by Angel Trains and Hitachi in one of our newest fleets. It will both support and draw upon the skilled jobs and expertise at Hitachi's Newton Aycliffe facility and enable us to demonstrate how battery retrofit technology can help us decarbonise our railways."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.