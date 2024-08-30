Offshore Wind Growth Partnership launches manufacturing grant scheme

Cecilia Keating
Turbine parts at Great Yarmouth | Credit: iStock
Turbine parts at Great Yarmouth | Credit: iStock

Grants of up to £500,000 on offer for firms planning offshore wind component factories

The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has launched a £2m business grant programme designed to boost manufacturing of offshore wind components and parts in the UK.

The new Manufacturing Facility Support Programme will hand out funding of up to £500,000 to firms planning to build or expand facilities that make components, equipment, and systems for offshore wind farms.

The programme, launched this morning, aims to help accelerate and derisk the early stage, pre-investment development activities required to unlock capital investment in new facilities, OWGP said.

Funds will be targeted at projects that align with the priority focus areas set out in a recent strategy for growing the sector commissioned by the Offshore Wind Energy Council, RenewableUK, the Crown Estate, and Crown Estate Scotland.

"This new programme will provide highly focused support to innovative UK-based manufacturing companies with the necessary resources to develop new or additional production capacity geared towards providing locally-produced equipment and systems," said Iain Sinclair, executive director at Global Energy Group and non-executive director for OWGP. "Developing these resources is key to helping accelerate the deployment of offshore wind in the UK, helping us to reach our ambitious target of 60GW by 2030."

To win a share of the £2m, companies must participate in a two-stage application process and secure match funding for any grants received.

They will also need to demonstrate a long-term business strategy that covers investment plans, forecast market share, revenue, profitability, employment, and export opportunities, OWGP said.

Set up in 2019 as part of the Offshore Wind Deal, the OWGP is a business transformation programme funded by the government and industry-backed Offshore Wind Industry Council.

Sinclair said the new programme "further advances [OWGP's] mission to improve productivity, increase business competitiveness, boost innovation, and support a globally competitive offshore wind supply chain in the UK."

