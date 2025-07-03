'The technology works': Great Western Rail hails 'extremely positive' results of fast-charge battery train trail

Great Western Railway said results prove battery powered trains are viable and could deliver emissions and cost savings on branch lines across the country
Battery powered trains could soon be pulling into stations across the UK, after a year-long trial conducted by Great Western Railway (GWR) concluded the technology could prove "a realistic and cost-effective...
