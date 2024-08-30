Assura becomes first FTSE250-listed firm to achieve B Corp status

UK healthcare property developer Assura has secured B Corp status, as it staked a claim to becoming the first company listed on the FTSE250 index to be officially recognised by the ethical business certification body for it social, environmental, transparency, and governance efforts.

Headquartered in the northwest of England, Assura describes itself as the UK's largest investor in, and developer of, community GP surgeries and healthcare buildings, boasting a portfolio of more than 600 primary care buildings across the country serving six million patients.

The real estate investment trust announced yesterday it has officially secured approval to become a B Corp, which it said made it the first FTSE250-listed firm and one of the largest companies in the UK to carry the label.

"At Assura we have long been at the forefront of our sector in sustainability and social impact, and receiving this certification as the first FTSE 250 listed B Corp has validated the work we have been doing to focus on the impact we have for all our stakeholders," said Assura CEO Jonathan Murphy.

In order to achieve B Corp status, companies must complete the B Impact Assessment led by non-profit B Lab UK, which is designed to measure a firm's impact on its staff, community, customers, and environment.

Assura has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions in its core operations by 2026, and then across its entire portfolio by 2040. It is currently in the process of securing validation from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for the targets.

It also launched a strategy in 2020 to ensure all the buildings it owns and develops are net zero both for embodied and operational carbon from 2026, and is further targeting a B rating for the Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) issued across its property portfolio.

Elsewhere, the firm has set a goal to generate £3.50 in social value for every £1 it invests in the communities surrounding its buildings.

"We know we will continue to make incredible progress as we deliver our ambitions to be net zero across our portfolio by 2040 and become the number one listed property business for long-term social impact," said Murphy. "The B Corp principles are intrinsic to our approach, and we know how important it is to our investors and customers that we are conscious of our impact on the environment and the communities we work in."

B Lab's global network now includes over 8,000 B Corps across 96 countries and 162 industries, according to the non-profit. In addition, over 150,000 companies manage their impact through the organisation's B Impact Assessment and its SDG Action Manager tools.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, said he was "delighted" to welcome Assura as the first FTSE250 company in the B Corp community.

"In order for our economy to transform, we need businesses of all sizes and sectors to move away from shareholder primacy and balance the interests of all their stakeholders," he said. "It's great to see a FTSE250 business make this change and pave the way for a new, and better, way of doing things for people and the planet."

