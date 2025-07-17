Study: Unreliable rail networks hampering efforts to decarbonise business travel

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Study: Unreliable rail networks hampering efforts to decarbonise business travel

Survey from Business Travel Association reveals how lack of green transport options is making it difficult for businesses to deliver on sustainability ambitions

The common perception of a business trip is that of a CEO swanning through an airport lounge, but in reality the majority of business travel is domestic and is being hampered by underperforming regional...

James Murray
James Murray

