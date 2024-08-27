IPPR: Nature protection should be 'cornerstone' of Labour's national renewal strategy

Nature protection and restoration should be front and centre of the Labour government's plan to usher in a "decade of national renewal" after its landslide election last month, a new report has argued.

A policy briefing published this morning by progressive think tank IPPR argues nature recovery should be at the heart of the new government's plans to "renew" the country, arguing that more ambitious policies to tackle the biodiversity crisis have the potential to enhance food security, drive regional economic growth, cut emissions, and create a more equitable society where more people can access green spaces.

The study, entitled Driving natural renewal, noted the new Labour government had an opportunity to build upon a "strong progressive legacy" of protecting and restoring nature in the UK, which in the mid-20th century saw the creation of national parks and conservation areas.

"Britain's natural landscapes are a source of pride for many of us, but the UK's nature is in a dire state: biodiversity is failing, species are declining, and many people simply don't have reasonable access to green spaces," said Joseph Evans, researcher at IPPR. "The new government has an opportunity to reverse nature's decline and drive progressive change around the country. Restoring nature must be a cornerstone of the government's national renewal strategy."

The report sets out a number of recommendations for the new government, starting with a call for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to publish a "robust" delivery plan for how it plans to meet both existing domestic and international goals for nature recovery, including both the statutory domestic targets set out in the Environment Act and the package of 2030 global nature goals the UK endorsed at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, which include targets to protect 30 per cent of land and sea and halt species decline.

IPPR has warned the UK was a long way off meeting its global nature commitments. With fewer than six years left to meet the so called "30 by 30" target for 2030, less than three per cent of England's land and eight per cent of its seas are effectively protected, it said.

The new government has pledged to overhaul the UK's environmental strategy, last month launching a review of the Environmental Improvement Plan, which it promised to complete by the end of this year.

IPPR said the plan should "transparently demonstrate" how nature recovery policies and strategies will be effectively implemented and how proposed policies will impact the natural environment and meet statutory goals. It should also set out mechanisms for disclosure and transparency to ensure there are avenues for public scrutiny and government accountability, it said.

The report comes just a few weeks after countries around the world are set to convene in Cali, Colombia for the COP16 Biodiversity Summit, the first meeting since countries agreed to the 2030 nature goals in 2202. Countries' lack of progress towards goals, including the 30 by 30 target and plans to raise $20bn in nature finance for developing nations by next year, is set to be scrutinised at the event.

IPPR has today also called on government to publish a national nature protection strategy for England, arguing that nationally-set targets for housing and energy infrastructure can ensure land is used effectively and areas are ringfenced for nature protection. The long-overdue Land Use Framework for England would be a good home for this strategy, it notes.

Another major focus of the report is how farmers can be better incentivised to deliver nature-friendly improvements to their land through financial packages for environmental actions. "Farmers will be key agents of change in this transition, and they need a fair deal in return for driving nature restoration on their land," the report notes. The exact amount that should be offered to farmers to reward them for producing food whilst protecting nature should be decided through a Defra assessment, it argues.

The report also sets out how government can make nature more accessible to people. It calls on the government to follow Scotland's lead and legislate for a 'right to roam' in England, arguing that an expansion of the rights of "responsible access" to the countryside will enable more British people to enjoy nature. It also calls for measures that encourage public and community land ownership, arguing this would give the public a "greater stake" in nature's recovery.

Finally, it calls on the government to introduce stronger targets for tackling pollution, including nutrient targets for each river catchment area and the launch of statutory mandates for public bodies that are major landowners - such as the Forestry Commission and National Park Authorities - to prioritise nature's recovery. And it calls on Ministers to give the Environment Agency strengthened powers and funding to sanction polluters.

In response to the report, a spokesperson from Defra pointed to the steps the government had already taken to crack down on pollution from water companies. "We have taken immediate steps to put water companies under tough special measures and turn the tide on the unacceptable pollution of our waterways, while introducing a new deal for farmers to boost food security and restore nature," the spokesperson said.

They also highlighted the government's plans to improve nature access and reappraise the environmental plans of the previous Conservative administration. "Britain's nature is in crisis, which is why we have wasted no time in announcing a rapid review of the Environmental Improvement Plan to make sure it is fit for purpose to deliver legally binding targets and halt the decline in species by 2030," the spokesperson said. "This government will also improve access to nature for all by creating nine new National River Walks and three new National Forests."

