A project using drones to deliver medical supplies has been hailed as a "technological revolution" by the Minister for Aviation and Maritime Mike Kane after laboratory samples were successfully flown from Edinburgh to Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

Backed by over £7m in UK government funding through Innovate UKs Future Flight Challenge, Project CAELUS - which stands for Care & Equity - Healthcare Logistics UAS Scotland - deployed drones from developer Dronamics, which are CarbonNeutral certified and produce 60 per less emissions that current transport options. The drones successfully cut a journey that usually takes up to five hours by road to as little as 35 minutes.

Led by AGS Airports - which owns and manages Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airports - the project has brought together 16 partners, including the University of Strathclyde, Arup, Dronamics, the Connected Places Catapult, and NHS Scotland, to trial a UK first distribution network to transport essential medicines, blood, organs and supplies across Scotland.

Since securing £1.5m in funding in January 2020, the CAELUS consortium has designed drone landing stations for NHS sites across Scotland and developed a digital twin of a proposed network connecting hospitals, pathology laboratories, distribution centres, and GP surgeries.

Kane said the Aberdeen Airport-based project has demonstrated what the "next era of aviation" can look like. "I want to help all players in the industry across the country to embrace these innovative solutions that enhance regional connectivity and pave the way for a more sustainable future," he said.

Kane was speaking at an event to mark Aberdeen International Airport's 90th anniversary. Andy Cliffe, CEO of AGS Airports, said the trial underscored the airport's ability to "mobilise and drive change for the better".

"It is well established that a region with strong connectivity will enjoy increased levels of trade and tourism," he said. "Since the first flight took to the skies in 1934, the airport has been integral to the success of the region and the Minister's support for further enhancing the north east's links is extremely welcome. Fostering innovation is one of the ways we can achieve this and through Project CAELUS we have a real opportunity to revolutionise the way in which healthcare services are delivered across Scotland."

The successful conclusion of Project CAELUS' trial comes after the previous government's Future of Flight action plan set out in March established a goal to introducing the first piloted flying taxi flights by 2026, regular drone deliveries by 2027, and autonomous flying taxis demos by 2030.

While in Aberdeen Kane is expected to reiterate the Department for Transport's support for the development of sustainable solutions for regional connectivity through new technologies, such as drones, and greater dependency on sustainable aviation fuels.

However, the latest news comes as environmental campaigners continue to call on the government to restrict regional airport development and introduce policies that discourage the use of short haul flights, with many experts warning the emergence of green aviation technologies is not happening fast enough for the sector to meet its emissions goals.

