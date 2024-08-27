'Fixing the foundations': Starmer warns of 'painful' Budget as he launches economic repair job

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated the importance of green investment and planning reform to Labour's growth plans, as he this morning offered a bleak assessment of the economic inheritance handed to the new government.

In a speech in the Downing Street garden ahead of the return of Parliament next week, Starmer slammed the previous Conservative government's economic record and mismanagement of public services, highlighting "the £22bn black hole" in the public finances and the way the government had been forced to "check the precise number of prison places we had" in the wake of recent riots.

Starmer warned the scale of the ‘black hole' - a gap in the finances that he stressed the Office for Budget Responsibility had not been aware of ahead of the election - meant this autumn's Budget would necessitate "tough decisions".

"There's a budget coming in October, and it's going to be painful," Starmer said. "We have no other choice given the situation we're in. So those with the broadest shoulders should bear the heavier burden."

The Prime Minister gave the clearest indication to date that tax rises are likely to feature heavily in the upcoming Budget and defended the recent decision to means test the Winter Fuel Allowance for pensioners, although he hinted that additional support could be introduced for some households.

"I didn't want to means test the Winter Fuel Payment," he said. "But it was a choice we had to take. A choice to protect the most vulnerable pensioners, while doing what is necessary to repair the public finances."

Starmer positioned the Budget as part of a wider effort to repair an economy that has been subjected to a "decade of decline".

"We have made the difficult decision to mend the public finances in the long term," he said. "That is a difficult trade off, and there will be more to come. I won't shy away from taking unpopular decisions now if it is right in the long term. That is what a government of service means."

The Prime Minister insisted the Budget would be accompanied by a programme of reforms designed to catalyse growth across the economy, including measures to boost domestic clean energy capacity and reform planning rules to speed up green infrastructure development and housebuilding.

He also reiterated that when Parliament resumes next week the government would quickly push forward with a wide range of plans designed to boost investment and growth, such as the launch of a new publicly owned energy investment vehicle. "Great British Energy will be owned by the taxpayer, making money for the taxpayer," he said. "Producing clean energy and creating good jobs."

He also highlighted plans to remove planning barriers, introduce stricter fines for polluting water companies, bring the railways into public ownership, and harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

"Next week parliament returns and the business of politics resumes," Starmer said. "But it won't be business as usual, because we can't carry out like this anymore… between now and Christmas we will carry on as we started: actions not words."

The speech came as the Financial Times reported the government has started recruiting staff to help set up GB Energy ahead of an announcement early next month on where the new venture will be headquartered.

The government has said the state-owned company will be located in Scotland, but is yet to confirm the exact site for the venture with Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow all thought to be in the running.

Starmer's address also came as it emerged Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh has written to energy suppliers to invite them to attend a roundtable this week to discuss measures to support vulnerable and low-income households ahead of the winter.

The intervention comes after Ofgem last week confirmed the domestic energy price cap is set to rise again this autumn, climbing by around 10 per cent to £1,717 a year for an average dual fuel bill.

Fahnbulleh said she was looking to "discuss an ambitious set of commitments for this coming winter" with energy suppliers. "I hope we can work together to protect vulnerable consumers in the short term as we accelerate our transition away from fossil fuels and towards energy independence that will lower energy bills for good," she said.

In related news, analyst firm Cornwall Insight today published a new Business Energy Cost Forecast revealing that a typical small business such as a pub, restaurant or independent retailer is paying over £5,000 more a year in energy bills than prior to the energy crisis, with bills predicted to rise further from early next year.

The small business index included in the forecast, predicts annual electricity bills to be an average of £13,264 by April 2025 - up 70 per cent on the level seen during 2020-2021.

"Our Business Energy Cost forecast shows businesses are faring no better than households, with bills still substantially above historic averages," said Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight. "While prices may have settled from their peak crisis levels, they are far from being sustainable for the numerous smaller businesses already struggling in this economic climate.

"For all the criticism of the household energy price cap, it does provide a level of protection that businesses simply do not have. Given the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on consumer spending and high street trade, the government will need to seriously consider how to support businesses with their high energy costs if they want to prevent further closures."

Juliet Phillips, UK energy programme lead at think tank E3G, urged the Labour government to make green investment "a central pillar of any credible plan to fix the foundations of Britain's economic decline".

"This will be essential to ensure Britain's future economic competitiveness, as well as to lower bills and boost energy security," she said. "The Chancellor should use the Autumn Budget to invest in the clean industries of the future, supporting jobs and a just transition for high-carbon industries. Kick-starting the clean power mission and Warm Homes Plan can help permanently lower costs of living and support economic stability. As we go into another winter of high bills, the Chancellor must introduce additional targeted energy bill support for vulnerable households."

