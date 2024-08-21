'Now begins the exciting stage': Oxfordshire electric air taxi testing hub given green light

Zero emission air taxis may have moved a step closer to take-off in the UK, with plans for a vertiport testbed for the novel aircraft having this week secured planning permission at a site in Oxfordshire.

The partners spearheading the project, Bicester Motion and Skysports Infrastructure, yesterday announced they have been given the green light by Cherwell District Council to build "the UK's first vertiport testbed" for electric air taxis at a 444-acre site in Bicester.

The proposed vertiport and 160sqm passenger terminal is aimed at providing a "critical facility" for testing ground infrastructure and flight operations, according to the partners, which said the project could play a "significant role" in enabling the next generation of small-scale, electric, low noise aviation in the UK.

The partners said the vertiport would host a testing programme including demonstration air taxi flights, ground operations and aircraft integration, as well as public and stakeholder engagement.

Construction of the vertiport, which is set to be positioned adjacent to site owner Bicester Motion's existing general aviation grass runways, is pencilled in to start in October.

"This is a significant moment for Bicester Motion and the future of aviation here," said Daniel Geoghegan, chief executive, Bicester Motion. "The vertiport green light enables us to continue to host such aviation innovation and advance a world where sustainable and accessible electric aviation is in reach for all, with Bicester Motion at the centre."

The vertiport is being developed as part of the Advanced Mobility Ecosystem Consortium - a group of British aviation, technology, and transportation organisations pioneering advanced air mobility (AAM) in the UK, backed by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Future Flight Challenge.

"With the green light from Cherwell District Council, now begins the exciting stage in vertiport development: building it," added Duncan Walker, chief executive of Skysports.

"The tests and trials we conduct at this facility will be instrumental to the future of quiet, electric, vertical flight. Our vertiport at Bicester Motion will facilitate important learnings and demonstrations that advance the adoption of AAM. We are proud to be playing a pioneering role in shaping the future of this exciting industry in the UK."

Vertiport infrastructure company Skysports Infrastructure has also teamed up on the project with electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer Vertical Aerospace, which is set to showcase its VX4 prototype air taxi at the vertiport, it added.

The piloted VX4 aircraft has been designed to carry four passengers up to 100 miles on a single journey. The aircraft recently completed its first tethered piloted flight in July and is now progressing through a test flight programme, according to Vertical Aerospace,

The firm said it planned to use the Skyports vertiport to conduct demonstration flights and test key procedures ahead of the VX4's commercial launch.

"The Skyports vertiport is a critical piece of infrastructure, helping to get our VX4 aircraft up into the air and demonstrate to the world that the future of flight is electric," said Michael Cervenka, chief commercial and technology officer at Vertical Aerospace.

"We're excited to see what the vertiport will look like as we move into an important phase of the industry – making this real. The tests we carry out here in Bicester with our VX4 will advance our understanding of electric aviation and revolutionise how we travel – paving the way for zero emissions, quiet flight."

