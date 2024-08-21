Cardiff Council taps Sero for 'multi-million pound' green homes retrofit project

Cardiff Council has appointed green home technology specialist Sero to help retrofit 153 "hard to heat" properties across the city, which it said would help to reduce residents' bills, tackle fuel poverty and boost energy efficiency.

The "multi-million pound" project announced yesterday will see Sero deliver improvements to external wall insulation and ventilation at both council-owned and privately-owned British iron and Steel Federation (BISF) homes in the Rumney area of the city, according to the local authority.

All 153 homes chosen for the project, which is being funded by the Council and the Welsh Government, have been categorised as "hard to heat", and the work is expected to improve energy efficiency of the homes, the partners said.

"We've been working for a number of years to find a funding solution to improve not only our own BISF homes, but the private homes as well and as someone who grew up in a BISF home myself, I'm delighted that we are now in a position to move this scheme forward," said Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne.

"It's great news for the residents living in these homes, we are all so aware of the rising costs of heating our homes and these homes are particularly costly in terms of fuel bills," she added. "We look forward to working with Sero whose retrofit coordination expertise will be crucial on this project, and LCB the contractor partnering with us to deliver the project."

Cardiff-based Sero, which advises housing providers on how to better understand and improve their stock using affordable solutions, has been appointed as retrofit co-ordinator on the project and will be responsible for ensuring the process meets the PAS 2035 retrofit standard, the council explained.

The firm has also been tasked with providing end-to-end project oversight and producing medium term improvement plans for each home.

The works are scheduled to run from now until the end of March 2025.

James Williams, co-founder and chief executive of Sero, said: "We are delighted to be chosen to help Cardiff Council on this important retrofit scheme, which will ultimately support the local community.

"Fuel poverty remains a serious problem in homes across the UK and we are committed to ensuring this project meets the highest standards of retrofit work. Having coordinated large retrofit programmes before, we will implement our learnings from previous projects to ensure these works are delivered smoothly."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.