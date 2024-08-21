Science lab becomes first UK building to achieve top marks in BREEAM rating

A recently completed science and technology laboratory in Oxford has achieved a 100 per cent score on its BREEAM Outstanding certificate, making it the first development in the UK to achieve top marks through the independent environmental sustainability assessment.

The Nova research and development (R&D) lab, which is situated in Oxford's science cluster close to the Oxford Science Park and Arc Oxford, sits on the site of a former gas holding facility that was acquired from energy firm SGN two years ago by property developers Wrenbridge and Buccleuch.

The lab has been designed from start to finish with a host of green power and energy saving technologies, as well as measures to improve natural light and support biodiversity.

Achieving the 100 per cent score makes it the highest-rated BREEAM development in the country, the developers said.

"We are absolutely delighted to have turned our ambitious vision into a reality, through this landmark development," said Alistair Dunsdon, director of Wrenbridge. "To be recognised as the first ever scheme to achieve a 100 per cent BREEAM certificate is remarkable and something we are extremely proud of."

The new development boasts on-site renewable energy generation and has achieved an EPC rating of A+ for energy efficiency, which the developers said make it "truly best in class".

Low and zero carbon technologies on site include roof mounted solar panels, which the developers said would generate "significant energy savings" for the occupier, as well as air source heat pumps in to both cool and heat the building.

The project further benefits from landscaped gardens and a wildlife pond, in order to maximise ecological enhancement and biodiversity.

It also boasts 46 cycle parking spaces while a quarter of its 50 car parking spaces have been allocated for electric vehicles.

Moreover, the building has been dressed in a "brise soleil" structure which the developers said acts as a solar shading system to control the amount of sunlight and solar heat that enters the building.

Thermographic surveys were also carried out to determine if there was any heat leakage, with the developers reporting no remediation was required due to the high performance of the building, the developers said. The building's ventilation design also offers healthy internal air and reduces risk of external pollutants, they added

Other sustainable measures include 15 per cent of the warehouse roof being covered with roof lights to allow natural light into the office and reception areas, in order to reduce the need for artificial lighting.

PIR sensor lighting systems have also been installed throughout the office that switch off automatically when not in use.

The developers said also installed water efficient fittings and leak detection systems, to prevent water wastage and ensure a 50 per cent improvement over the BRE baseline for water consumption.

During the construction phase, meanwhile, developers said materials were procured with a high level of responsible sourcing certification and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs).

"We are so pleased to have delivered another successful project with Wrenbridge, and in doing so, transforming what was a redundant gas holding tower into the UK's highest scoring BREEAM project ever," said Sandy Smith, development director at Buccleuch Property.

"Working collaboratively with all stakeholders has really helped deliver the vision that we and Wrenbridge had for this asset, and we are delighted to have funded another deal with IM Properties."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.