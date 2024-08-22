SP Energy Networks invests £20m in grid upgrades in South Lanarkshire

SP Energy Networks has announced it had comitted nearly £20m to modernising the electricity network in South Lanarkshire, in a bid to facilitate the integration of more renewable energy in the windy region.

In an update yesterday, the electricity network operator confirmed it had made a "significant" investment in a number of schemes across the Scottish region, include upgrades at the Brokencross Wind Farm and the Elvanfoot substation, as well as in a proposal for a new high-voltage grid substation in Coalburn North.

The company explained the projects would help provide the infrastructure needed to connect more renewable generation to the grid, and meet rising demand for electricity from low-carbon technologies such as electric vehicles and heat pumps for local customers.

"We are delighted to announce a significant investment in South Lanarkshire's energy infrastructure to boost renewable energy and support the uptake of green technologies, like heat pumps and electric vehicles," said Pearse Murray, SP transmission director at SP Energy Networks. "The completion of our Brokencross Wind Farm connection project marks a major milestone in our journey in the area. This initiative, alongside our other local projects, promises substantial benefits for the local community. It will ensure a more secure energy supply regardless of network demand and support the local adoption of renewable energy."

The company update reveals that SP Energy Networks has invested £11m on upgrades to the Elvanfoot Substation, in a bid improve network infrastructure and increase opportunities for clean energy generation in the region.

Scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, the work is being carried out by specialist contractors, including Kolektor, RJ McLeod and Kirby Engineering and includes the installation of two new transformers that will enable the subtation to more efficiently manage and distribute electricity generated by wind power, it said.

The energy network provider also confirmed it had successfully completed a £7m upgrade to its substation at Brokencross Wind Farm which inculdes the installation of a new collector substation which will feed the energy generated at the plant into the wider electricity network. According to SP Energy, the upgrade will enable the connection of 10 new wind turbines to the Coalburn Grid Substation, providing energy to power up to 50,000 homes each year.

In addition, the company is also proposing the construction of a new high voltage grid substation near the existing Coalburn Substation, which it said could bring more renewable energy to local communities.

As part of the planning process for the proposed Coalburn Grid Substation, SP Energy said its planning officers and members of the project team had held consultation events in the village of Coalburn, providing the local community with information about the new proposal to offer opportunities for comments and feedback.

