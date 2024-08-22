'Centre of zero carbon marine engineering': £60m green upgrade of Pembroke Port unveiled

The Pembroke Dock on the Milford Haven waterway in Pembrokeshire has been re-launched as a "world-leading" centre for zero carbon marine engineering, after a £60m renovation of the dockyard was officially unveiled by government ministers earlier this week.

Owned and operated by the Port of Milford Haven, the newly-revamped port is aiming to attract wind, wave and tidal power project developers and create around 1,800 jobs in an economically deprived region of Wales.

The Pembroke Dock Marine scheme - which was officially unveiled yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan and Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens MP - was funded by both the UK and Welsh governments through the Swansea Bay City Deal, and through private investment from the Port of Milford Haven.

Among the upgrades to the port includes a new "supersized" slipway area where companies can build and store cleantech devices and components, and new workboat pontoons, office and workshop facilities designed to support the activities of the Milford Haven Energy Cluster.

The new port, which was approved in 2020, is aiming to bolster the work of a number of organisations focused on advancing renewable energy and green marine innovation in the Celtic Sea, including the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult's Marine Energy Engineering Centre of Excellence, Wales' Marine Energy Test Area and Celtic Sea Power's Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone for floating offshore wind. It also forms part of the Celtic Freeport, a scheme approved last year designed to drive fresh investment into Wales' industrial heartlands through special tax breaks for business.

Rayner said the The Pembroke Dock Marine scheme would help the UK become a leader is solutions designed to decarbonise the maritime industry.

"Pembrokeshire's long heritage of maritime excellence is leading the way for the future of the UK with the launch of this Pembroke Dock Marine programme," she said. "This is a major step towards us becoming a world leader in zero-carbon marine engineering and tackling climate change for a cleaner, greener, more ambitious future for us all. And a future where we see our bold ambitions on growth and jobs for and with every part of the UK go hand in hand with our ambitions on net zero and sustainable energy."

Meanwhile, Eluned Morgan - who was recently selected to become Wales' First Minister - said the port project would be "transformative" for the region and help grow Wales' low carbon economy.

"It is a real example of the benefits of partnership between private sector business and government at local, national and UK level," she said. "Supported by Welsh Government, it marks an important milestone in our journey towards realising the opportunities of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea – and has real potential to generate high quality jobs and support sustainable economic growth. It also allows us to continue on our journey of tackling climate change together for a green and prosperous Wales."

However, the port proposals faced opposition from local and national heritage organisations, who cited a potentially "catastrophic" impact on historic buildings and infrastructure at the 200-year old site. However, Pembrokeshire Council, and ultimately the Welsh Government, decided the economic benefits of advancing the marine energy sector at Pembroke Dock "far outweigh" concerns raised.

The news follows a number of early steps taken by the Labour government during its first months in power to deliver a near fully decarbonised electricity system in the UK by 2030. These include the decision to lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England, establish publicly-owned green power firm Great British Energy, and to stop handing out licences for new oil and gas drilling projects in the North Sea.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said "modernised ports" like Pembroke Dock would be the "backbone of the energy hubs of the future" and help the Labour government meet its aim of transforming the UK into a "clean energy superpower".

"The UK government is proud to invest in this project," she said. "Wales is at the forefront of our ambitions for GB Energy and facilities like Pembroke Dock Marine will contribute to our net zero goals, bringing down energy bills and creating skilled jobs for the people of Pembrokeshire".

In related news, the Associated British Ports and px Group - the owner and operator of Saltend Chemicals Park on Humberside - have today launched plans for a Clean Growth Hub at the Port of Barry in South Wales.

The project will seek to transform 100-acres of operational port into an area of low-carbon, high-growth infrastructure investment for specialists in rare earths processing, battery materials manufacturers, firms in green energy and net zero supply chains, and businesses developing carbon capture and utilisation business models.

"Ports are at the heart of the UK's green energy transition," said Henrik L. Pedersen, CEO of Associated British Ports. "This development ensures that Barry will play a greater role as we look to deliver a lower-carbon future."

However, these updates coincide with industry warnings that delivering green infrastructure upgrades at UK ports is taking "inordinate" time because of under-resourced watchdogs, slow consenting processes and highly detailed regulatory requirements.

Speaking to The Financial Times this morning, Claudio Veritiero, chief executive of Peel Ports Group, bemoaned "regulatory drag" in projects designed to cut carbon emissions, despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowing to side with "the builders, not the blockers".

