​​Survey: Two thirds of consumers want to buy products that have a positive environmental impact

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
​​Survey: Two thirds of consumers want to buy products that have a positive environmental impact

Amazon commissioned survey reveals many consumers are still confused over how to identify products with green credentials

A majority of consumers would prefer to buy products that have positive environmental and social impacts, but many are confused over how best to identify a product's sustainability credentials. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

UK Export Finance confirms €22m loan for Angolan water supply project

Marsh launches 'first-of-its-kind' insurance for carbon transport and storage projects

Most read
01

Octopus Energy launches 'Free Electricity Sessions'

15 August 2024 • 2 min read
02

Forest Green Rovers to sport climate stripes on new season's kits

15 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

Survey: Large UK firms buying carbon credits to support two-thirds of their green goals

15 August 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Major concern': UK electric van sales drop in July as industry cuts forecast

15 August 2024 • 4 min read
05

BeZero Carbon awards first 'AAA' rating to Orca Direct Air Capture project

15 August 2024 • 3 min read

More on Marketing

​​Survey: Two thirds of consumers want to buy products that have a positive environmental impact
Marketing

​​Survey: Two thirds of consumers want to buy products that have a positive environmental impact

Amazon commissioned survey reveals many consumers are still confused over how to identify products with green credentials

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 August 2024 • 3 min read
Worcester Bosch to withdraw 'hydrogen-blend ready' boiler claims following CMA probe
Marketing

Worcester Bosch to withdraw 'hydrogen-blend ready' boiler claims following CMA probe

Boiler maker agrees to change marketing approach in wake of investigation from consumer watchdog over its 'green' claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 August 2024 • 5 min read
Are Sustainable Aviation Fuels really 'sustainable'? The ASA has its say
Marketing

Are Sustainable Aviation Fuels really 'sustainable'? The ASA has its say

Advertising Standards Authority rules that Virgin Atlantic radio advert promoting '100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel' gave misleading impression it emitted zero emissions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 August 2024 • 7 min read