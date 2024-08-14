'Trees as a catalyst for transformation': National Forest celebrates tree planting milestone

The National Forest is celebrating reaching 25 per cent forest cover across its 200 square mile site in the Midlands, up from six per cent when the tree planting project was launched 30 years ago.

The non-profit behind the environmental initiative, the National Forest Company, announced earlier this week that more than 9.5 million trees had been planted on the former industrial and coal mining landscape.

John Everitt, CEO of National Forest Company, said the milestone was testament to the efforts of various partners - landowners, farmers, businesses, and local communities - that had worked on the landscape restoration scheme over the last 30 years.

"[The milestone] is a a chance to celebrate success and demonstrate how this approach can be used to encourage more forest projects across the country in the drive to adapt to a changing climate and reach net zero," he said.

National Forest said the dramatic increase in forest cover over the site over the last 30 years had boosted biodiversity, enhanced the quality of life of local communities, and was helping the UK meet its climate targets.

Sparrowhawk, brown long-eared bat, and speckled wood butterfly are among the woodland species that have seen "particular increases" at the site, it said. Meanwhile, the reconnection of habitats has resulted in the reintroduction of rare species, including dormice.

The non-profit added that the forest was playing a "pivotal role" in regional economic development across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Staffordshire, and now supported more than 5,300 jobs and attracted more than 8.2 million visitors each year.

The project is also helping to boost green and low carbon enterprise in the region, with local farming businesses diversiying into tree planting and leisure and tourism activities, it said.

Everitt said the success of the scheme demonstrated how "trees can act as the catalyst for transformation, and that it really is possible for housing, industry and biodiversity to grow side by side".

"At a time when the country is looking for positive ideas, the National Forest provides a successful model that can be adopted elsewhere," he added.

National Forest Company said it had boosted tree planting efforts over the last four years thanks to funding from the government's Nature for Climate Fund and the England Tree Planting Programme. Both government funding programmes aim to leverage investments in nature to tackle climate change.

The National Forest Company said its "next big milestone" would be to plant 10 million trees, adding that it was now focused on increasing tree cover in urban areas and through agroforestry.

Everitt noted the milestone achieved by the National Forest Company had come as tree planting rates had surged in England over the past year.

"The National Forest is also part of a wider success story for all tree planting in England over the past year, the last planting season saw tree planting rates increase by 52 percent from the previous year with 5,529 hectares of new woodland planted," he said. "This marks significant progress towards meeting the Environment Act target of achieving 16.5 percent tree and woodland cover in England by 2050."

However, the government has been repeatedly warned it is still off track to meet tree planting targets set through the Environment Act. The new Labour government has recently ordered a review of the UK's current environmental targets and its Environmental Improvement Plan with a view to bolstering efforts to protect and enhance nature.

