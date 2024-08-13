NatureMetrics and Accounting for Nature team up to standardise corporate nature reporting

NatureMetrics and Accounting for Nature have today announced they will work together in a bid to enhance standardisation and scientific rigour across the corporate nature measurement and reporting space.

The partnership, announced this morning, aims to combine NatureMetrics' comprehensive nature monitoring and impact reporting with Accounting for Nature's certification framework, in a bid to support better decision-making at corporates looking to embrace nature-positive practices.

Under the terms of the agreement, NatureMetrics' biodiversity measurement, reporting, and verification methods and metrics will be assessed against the Accounting for Nature's accounting standard and accreditation criteria, and will be reviewed by the non-profit's Independent Science Committee. Meanwhile, NatureMetrics will provide high-quality data to support Accounting for Nature's activities.

"Protecting nature and reversing the impacts of human activity are challenging tasks if we don't have a clear and accurate understanding of the current state of our environments," said Pippa Howard, chief nature strategist at NatureMetrics. "This opportunity enhances our collective ability to provide robust and scientifically accurate solutions, enabling nature positive action and better decision-making."

The standardisation of nature reporting metrics and methodologies is seen as critical to boosting the number of businesses that monitor and disclose their impacts on nature, which should turn help strengthen efforts for the world to reach its 2030 nature targets.

The tie-up comes as governments gear up to attend the COP16 conference in Cali, Colombia in October, which is the first UN Biodiversity Summit to be held since governments agreed to a new suite of 2030 nature goals at the COP15 Summit in Montreal in 2022.

The goals set under the Global Biodiversity Framework include commitments to protect 30 per cent of land, sea, and inland waters, restore 30 per cent of degraded ecosystems, halve the introduction of invasive species, and reduce subsidies that harm nature by at least $500bn a year.

Governments also pledged to use legislation or policy measures to enable the private sector to regularly monitor, assess, and disclose risks, dependencies and impacts on nature, including by setting "requirements" for large companies and financial institutions across their operations, supply chains and portfolios.

The targets and policies are designed to enable the Framework's ultimate goal of reversing nature loss by the end of the decade.

However, the latest Nature Benchmark from the World Benchmarking Alliance, published last week, found the vast majority of companies do not fully understand how they impact and rely on nature, a failure which is hampering corporate efforts to protect the environment. Based on company data from 2022 to 2024, the research found that while some corporates are taking steps to try and halt and reverse biodiversity loss in line with global nature targets, there is a widespread failure to track environmental metrics and introduce credible plans for reducing impacts on nature.

Adrian Ward, CEO at Accounting for Nature, said the NGO's new partnership with NatureMetrics would help enhance the accuracy and transparency of environmental reporting at businesses.

"By working with NatureMetrics, we are combining our strengths and expertise to create a more accurate and reliable measure of the state of nature," he said. "This will allow us to continue to evolve the accuracy and transparency of environmental accounting standard setting across the industry and ensure that companies have access to the most reliable information available."

Accounting for Nature's platform is used to inform investment, policy and management decisions in natural capital, spanning carbon co-benefits, green bonds, environmental offsets and impact investments. It revolves around the Econd metric, which aims to summarise complex scientific information into a single score between 0 and 100 to describe the environmental condition of an environmental asset or ecosystem.

