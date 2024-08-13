UK records hottest day of 2024 after temperatures top 34.8C

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far in the UK after temperatures reached 34.8C in Cambridge, the Met Office has confirmed.

According to an update from the weather agency, yesterday's temperatures rose above 2024's previous peak of 32C recorded on July 30 and marked the hottest day seen in the UK since August 2022.

A Met Office spokesperson noted that temperatures had only reached levels recorded on Monday in 11 of the last 63 years.

"It's been the hottest day of 2024 so far with 34.8C recorded in Cambridge today," the Met Office said on Monday night on social media platform X. "Provisionally this is only the 11th year since 1961 temperatures as high as this have been recorded. Eight of those years have been since 2000 and six of them have been in the last decade."

However, temperatures on Monday remained well below the 40.3C recorded on 19 July 2022, which marked a record high for the UK.

The temperature record comes just a few weeks after the Met Office confirmed in its annual State of the UK Climate Report that 2023 was the UK's second warmest year since records began in 1884, with the warmest ever year occurring only a year earlier in 2022.

The hot weather comes as campaigners call for greater action to boost the UK's resilience to extreme weather events predicted to become more intense and frequent over the years ahead as climate impacts worsen.

Research published this morning from the Warm This Winter campaign, for example, suggests up to 4.5 million people in the UK could be at risk of over-heating during heat waves.

People aged between 18 and 34, those from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups, and private renters were more likely to experience heat related ill-health, according to the study.

As such, the group is calling for the public to be given greater financial support to invest in a range of measures designed to make their homes more resilient to heat waves, such as insulation, ventilation and heat pumps.

Last week, the UK Health Security Agency issued yellow health alerts for eight of nine regions of England. These are issued during periods of hot or cold weather that are likely to affect those who are particularly vulnerable, including the elderly and those with existing health conditions. The alerts are set to expire at 9am on Wednesday.

