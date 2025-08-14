Diageo dilutes target to reach net zero direct emissions by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Diageo
Image:

Credit: Diageo

Drinks giant extends deadline for key emissions targets, claiming regulations, policy frameworks, and infrastructure have not 'advanced’ at pace necessary for it to meet original goals

Drinks giant Diageo has today announced it has diluted a number of its sustainability targets, including a flagship goal to achieve net zero emissions across its direct operations by 2030. Announced...

Stuart Stone
Diageo dilutes target to reach net zero direct emissions by 2030
Drinks giant extends deadline for key emissions targets, claiming regulations, policy frameworks, and infrastructure have not 'advanced' at pace necessary for it to meet original goals

