Diageo dilutes target to reach net zero direct emissions by 2030

Drinks giant extends deadline for key emissions targets, claiming regulations, policy frameworks, and infrastructure have not 'advanced’ at pace necessary for it to meet original goals
Drinks giant Diageo has today announced it has diluted a number of its sustainability targets, including a flagship goal to achieve net zero emissions across its direct operations by 2030. Announced...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis