The All England Lawn Tennis Club's Hattie Park explains how an expanded Wimbledon Championships is planning to adapt to extreme weather and stay the course with its sustainability targets
The latest instalment of the world's oldest grand slam wrapped up last month following a total of 746 matches and 1,250 hours of grass court tennis action in the historic environs of SW19. The 138th Wimbledon...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis