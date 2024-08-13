GreenPower and Railpen plot 66MW wind project in North Argyll

One of the UK's largest pension fund managers and Scottish renewable energy developer GreenPower have announced a joint venture to develop a 66MW onshore wind project in North Argyll.

The new Barachander wind project will see between nine and 11 wind turbines, each up to 180 metres tall, installed on an upland area near an existing hydroelectric scheme, according to an update this week from the partners.

The project extends an existing partnership between the independent renewable energy business and Railpen, which manages around £34bn of railway worker pensions schemes on behalf of the Railways Pension Trustee Company. The partners already co-own the 46MW Carraig Gheal onshore wind project in North Argyll, which was built in 2013.

The partners said they intended to submit a planning application for the Barachander scheme - which they described as the "sister project" to Carraig Gheal - later this year, with the project currently at the pre-planning consultation stage.

They also confirmed they would comply with Scottish Government guidance to pay the equivalent of £5,000 per MW of installed capacity per year into a community benefit fund, which they said would potentially result in the more than £300,000 a year being invested into community projects.

Components will be delivered to Barachander via a 34 kilometre timber haul access road built specifically to deliver turbines to Carraig Gheal, which now serves as a major strategic timber haulage route that minimises heavy traffic on public roads.

Tim Grimstone, investment manager at Railpen, said the project would provide long-term returns to members of the pension scheme, while helping the UK meet its climate and clean energy goals. "Barachander represents an attractive opportunity to participate in the development of a significant onshore wind project, adding to our existing portfolio of renewable energy assets in the UK," he said. "Railpen aims to provide long term returns for our members whilst having a positive impact on the world in which they live.

"The government's recent push to accelerate onshore and offshore wind development aligns perfectly with our goals, including our pledge to achieve net zerp across our investment portfolio by 2050. Partnering with the team at GreenPower helps us to achieve these goals, while the Barachander project itself will also provide substantial social and economic benefits."

Rob Forrest, GreenPower CEO, also welcomed the new joint venture. "Our partnership with Railpen is a very positive one, and it is brilliant that our own independent Scottish company and the country's railway workers can combine our resources in this way, to not just create new green energy, but to make a difference to people locally and nationally," he said. "The Barachander Wind Farm is proposed in a good location for a relatively modest number of turbines with good energy yield."

In addition to Barrachander and Carraig Gheal, GreenPower is developing an Argyll Hydrogen Hub on an industrial site in Oban which the firm hopes will transform the region north west of Glasgow into a "powerhouse for clean renewable energy" and enable the historic county's transition to zero-carbon fuels for ferries, HGVs, buses, trains, and industrial processes.

