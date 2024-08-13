Ecosia integrates hyper-local weather forecasts into search results

Ecosia has today announced a new partnership and product integration with AccuWeather to provide hyper-local forecasts and severe weather alerts to the more than 20 million users of the not-for-profits search engine.

The move will see Ecosia display the American weather forecast provider's current conditions, daily and hourly forecasts, and up-to-the-minute alerts for locations around the globe in search results for weather data on its platform.

As well as providing hourly, daily and weekly weather forecasts, the integration will alert users to severe weather events, including dangerously high and low temperatures, in over 200 languages and dialects.

Moreover, the integration of an Air Quality Scale, developed by Accuweather and its wholly-owned subsidiary Plume Labs, will provide updates on street level air quality conditions and forecasts in US and European urban areas.

Users of Ecosia will also be able to view a new weather tool on mobile and desktop devices simply by searching for a location and adding "weather" as the search key term.

The partnership further extends Ecosia's functionality, providing weather data alongside its search engine which generates revenue from ads that is then used to fund tree-planting programmes.

The newly available weather data will also allow Ecosia to identify areas of extremely high urban temperature with low or no tree-cover and help inform future locations for urban tree-planting projects.

Moreover, the new integration will allow Ecosia's UK team to monitor the health of tree-planting projects launched in 2020.

The Berlin-based non-profit dedicates 100 per cent of its profits to tree-planting programmes and it has to date collaborated with local communities in over 35 countries to plant more than 200 million trees.

"We have seen a surge in weather and climate related searches over the past few years, and at Ecosia, it's been a drive for our product team to provide a tool which better informs our users on live weather conditions wherever they live," said Christian Kroll, CEO at Ecosia

The announcement comes after dozens of temperature records have already been broken across the United States this summer, and follows unprecedented June temperatures which heralded a 13th consecutive month in which global average temperatures hit record levels. According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, June 2024 was the hottest on record and capped a year-long stretch between July 2023 and June 2024 in which the Earth was 1.64C warmer than preindustrial levels.

"Most recently, the heatwaves in the United States have been of particular interest to our community and to our team working on urban ecosystems," added Kroll. "We know that trees can help. In fact, they can cool their surroundings by up to 53F by providing shade and bringing moisture back into the air."

AccuWeather claims its data and weather warnings have saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making, while its forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, on over 400 radio stations, and on 100 television stations.

The firm's chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said extreme and severe weather events in the US and around the world are becoming more frequent, having a greater impact, and affecting places where people may not be as prepared to handle them.

"The amplification of some of these severe weather events are one of the ways people around the world are experiencing climate change," he said. "We've seen with climate change that severe weather threats, including extreme heat, are happening outside of the time of year and places that people typically associate with heat waves. Do not be lulled into any false sense of security. A severe weather event can develop anywhere when the ingredients come together."

The update comes after Ecosia announced a partnership with AI-powered satellite interpretation and reforesting company Kanop to enhance its forest regeneration tracking earlier this year.

