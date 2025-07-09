Lush teams up with Google AI to streamline packaging-free checkouts

clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New AI powered system allows cosmetics retailer to quickly process products without packaging or barcodes

British cosmetics company Lush has announced it has teamed up with Google Cloud's AI services to streamline the processing of its packaging free products. The retailer - which has become famous for...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Industry first': Jaguar Land Rover accelerates sustainability drive with new recycled tyres

Study: Data centres under threat from climate-driven extreme weather

More on Technology

Ruth Chapman: 'We need a proper vision for what a connected, sustainable UK could look like'
Technology

Ruth Chapman: 'We need a proper vision for what a connected, sustainable UK could look like'

Ruth Chapman of solar-powered vaccine storage co-op, Dulas, reflects on the value of local action and environmental education through volunteering

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 July 2025 • 5 min read
Nature-focused AI projects report 'positive impact' following £2m pilots
IT

Nature-focused AI projects report 'positive impact' following £2m pilots

Innovate UK reveals how six data and artificial intelligence projects have secured major boost to commercialisation efforts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 July 2025 • 2 min read
How Monumo is creating ultra-efficient electric motors that challenge design preconceptions
Technology

How Monumo is creating ultra-efficient electric motors that challenge design preconceptions

Dominic Vergine, CEO and founder of Monumo discusses the frustrations of the 'hype cycle' and the huge potential carbon savings on offer from more efficient motors

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 July 2025 • 4 min read