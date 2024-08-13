Airbus and Astroscale UK team up for space sustainability mission

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Airbus and Astroscale UK team up for space sustainability mission

Firms pledge to advance efforts to build a more circular economy for the fast-expanding space industry

Airbus Defence and Space and Astroscale have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on space sustainability initiatives, with a focus on building a more circular economy in space through...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Trees as a catalyst for transformation': National Forest celebrates tree planting milestone

UK records hottest day of 2024 after temperatures top 34.8C

Most read
01

Electricity 'superhighway' between England and Scotland gets green light from Ofgem

13 August 2024 • 5 min read
02

OXCCU cuts ribbon on Oxford Airport sustainable aviation fuel demo plant

12 August 2024 • 2 min read
03

Reports: British Steel inches closer to £600m bailout deal for Scunthorpe steelworks

12 August 2024 • 3 min read
04

'Hot house syndrome': Campaigners raise alarm over health impact of overheating homes

13 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

Nature-friendly farming boosts birds, butterflies, bees, and bats, report finds

12 August 2024 • 5 min read

More on Aviation

Airbus and Astroscale UK team up for space sustainability mission
Aviation

Airbus and Astroscale UK team up for space sustainability mission

Firms pledge to advance efforts to build a more circular economy for the fast-expanding space industry

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 August 2024 • 3 min read
Archer Aviation unveils plans to deliver Los Angeles electric flying taxis in time for 2026 World Cup
Aviation

Archer Aviation unveils plans to deliver Los Angeles electric flying taxis in time for 2026 World Cup

Company aims to replace drives in 'horrendous' Los Angeles traffic with electric air taxi flights ahead of 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 August 2024 • 3 min read
Study: 'Radical collaboration' required to clarify climate impact of contrails
Aviation

Study: 'Radical collaboration' required to clarify climate impact of contrails

Report urges aviation industry to enable better collective understanding of contrail impact, even if uncertainty over exact warming effect 'may always be present'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read