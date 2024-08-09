DPD and Amazon hail green delivery milestones

Two of the UK's biggest parcel delivery companies have this week celebrated fresh milestones, as they continue to accelerate efforts to decarbonise their fleets.

DPD UK announced it was on track to meet its target of a 46 per cent reduction in emissions against a 2020 baseline by the end of 2024, after confirming a third of its final mile van fleet is now electric and 95 per cent of its transport fleet is running on Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

In its latest sustainability update, the company said it has added 350 more electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet in recent months, taking its total EV fleet close to 4,000 vehicles.

It also confirmed it is on track to open its new flagship London sortation centre in Bromley-By-Bow in Docklands in November, further enhancing its ability to consistently deliver over 90 per cent of its London deliveries using all-electric vehicles for the final mile.

Tim Jones, director of marketing, communications and sustainability at DPDgroup UK, said: "Six years into our sustainability journey and we are more committed than ever to delivering real benefits in terms of decarbonising our business and improving every aspect of our operation. While our fully validated net zero target remains 2040, we are working hard to bring through as much change and innovation as possible right now and, as these figures show, we are on track with the trajectory required to meet the group target and are making a real difference already.

"There will be harder challenges down the line, we are well aware of that, but we will continue to work with the best in the sustainability space and invest in the innovation required to get to where we want to be."

The news came in the same week e-commerce giant Amazon announced it has extended its growing fleet of electric cargo delivery bikes to Norwich, with the opening of a new micromobility hub near the city's station.

The new bikes are the latest step in the company's £300m plan to electrify and decarbonise Amazon's UK transportation network, with the move seeing Norwich join more than 40 cities in the UK and across Europe that now have micromobility hubs in place to facilitate electric cargo bike and on-foot deliveries.

"Our new electric cargo bikes are part of Amazon's commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions across our operations by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement," said Connor Ashford, senior delivery station manager at Amazon in Norwich. "This is a proud moment for our team, and great news for customers across the city who will benefit from zero-emissions deliveries to their door."

The new service is to be delivered in partnership with local courier company, Danzen Logistics. Dan Zenchuk, owner of Danzen Logistics, said: "We are delighted to work with Amazon to bring this fleet of electric cargo bikes to Norwich. We think the electric cargo bikes are going to be a big hit with customers, while also supporting Amazon's sustainability commitments, and providing additional delivery rider opportunities in the area."

In further industry news, European asset management firm Infinium Logistics this week announced it has completed the acquisition of two adjoining sites in West Thurrock in a deal worth around £15m. The company is now working on plans to turn the site into an electrified FleetHub, with parking and charging facilities for between 250 and 500 vans.

The company said the strategic location would offer proximity to key parcel carrier hubs in Essex and North-East London, while its adjacency to Lakeside Shopping Centre would provide opportunities for local businesses to utilise its FleetHub model.

"This acquisition is a strategic milestone for Infinium as we continue to expand our capabilities in electrified transport infrastructure," said Tom Gough, investment director at Infinium. "The site's prime location and our development plans align perfectly with our mission to deliver optimised facilities that meet the growing demand for efficient and low-carbon transport. We are excited to integrate these new sites into our platform and look forward to the positive impact they will have on the local community and the broader energy transition efforts."

Phil Bayliss, CEO of Infinium, predicted the company's new hubs would be well positioned to meet "fast growing demand".

"As the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of EVs continues to decrease, we anticipate fast growing demand for this essential infrastructure," he said. "By combining smart energy procurement and storage solutions with advances in technology and efficient real estate design, FleetHubs can provide low-carbon, low-cost power solutions for transport. This will contribute to cleaner air and a healthier environment for the local community while providing competitive advantages for forward thinking fleet operators."

