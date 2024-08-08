Archer Aviation unveils plans to deliver Los Angeles electric flying taxis in time for 2026 World Cup

Archer Aviation has today unveiled plans to replace drives in Los Angeles' "horrendous" traffic that can routinely take two hours to cover short distances with electric air taxi flights that it aims to have up and running in time for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games.

The electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft specialist said the new network will feature vertiports at Los Angeles International Airport, the University of Southern California, Orange County, Santa Monica, Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach, and Van Nuys.

The plans also include an exclusive SoFi Stadium vertiport, which the company hopes to launch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the more than 70,000-seater stadium will host matches. The stadium is also slated to host the opening and closing ceremonies for the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

The firm's piloted, four-passenger electric aircraft, dubbed Midnight, is set to play a central role in the new network, with the company touting its ability to complete back-to-back flights of up to 50 miles at speeds reaching 150mph while being nearly inaudible on the streets below.

"This is a big moment for Archer," said Adam Goldstein, Archer CEO. "Establishing our LA network ahead of the global events that are coming to the region over the next three years is a milestone that will put Midnight on display for the whole world to see,

"LA is known for its horrendous traffic. Our goal is to offer a safer, faster and more sustainable alternative travel option."

The launch would complement Archer's planned network in the San Francisco Bay Area - whose near-70,000-seater Levi's Stadium is also a host venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - and build upon the firm's recently announced partnerships with Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

It also comes almost exactly a year after Archer landed $215m of investment from major backers including automaker Stellantis, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, airline United Airlines, and investment firm ARK Invest, taking the electric air taxi developer's total funding to date to more than $1bn.

Other recent milestones include a successful transition flight, certification to begin operating as a commercial airline, and progress at Archer's manufacturing plant at Covington in Georgia. The firm also signed a memorandum of understanding with India-based travel giant InterGlobe Enterprises last year in the hope of launching and operating an all-electric air taxi service in India from 2026.

"California is showing the world what's possible when you embrace innovation, entrepreneurship, and clean energy to help solve your biggest challenges," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "Homegrown companies like Archer Aviation are pioneering the next generation of zero-emission transportation that will help California cut pollution, clean our air, and reduce traffic."

Electric vertical take-off and landing innovation in the UK has also accelerated since the turn of the year, after Skyports Infrastructure inked an agreement to open the UK's first flying taxi testbed at the 444-acre Bicester Motion estate in Oxfordshire by the end of 2024.

Moreover, the previous government's Future of Flight action plan predicted regular electric flying taxi and drone delivery services could be set for take-off within the next four years under a new roadmap for the emerging battery-powered aircraft sector – which it claimed could be worth £45bn to the UK economy by 2030.

