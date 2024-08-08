Archer Aviation unveils plans to deliver Los Angeles electric flying taxis in time for 2026 World Cup

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Archer Aviation
Image:

Credit: Archer Aviation

Company aims to replace drives in 'horrendous' Los Angeles traffic with electric air taxi flights ahead of 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics

Archer Aviation has today unveiled plans to replace drives in Los Angeles' "horrendous" traffic that can routinely take two hours to cover short distances with electric air taxi flights that it aims to have up and running in time for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games. 

The electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft specialist said the new network will feature vertiports at Los Angeles International Airport, the University of Southern California, Orange County, Santa Monica, Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach, and Van Nuys. 

The plans also include an exclusive SoFi Stadium vertiport, which the company hopes to launch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the more than 70,000-seater stadium will host matches. The stadium is also slated to host the opening and closing ceremonies for the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028. 

The firm's piloted, four-passenger electric aircraft, dubbed Midnight, is set to play a central role in the new network, with the company touting its ability to complete back-to-back flights of up to 50 miles at speeds reaching 150mph while being nearly inaudible on the streets below.

"This is a big moment for Archer," said Adam Goldstein, Archer CEO. "Establishing our LA network ahead of the global events that are coming to the region over the next three years is a milestone that will put Midnight on display for the whole world to see,

"LA is known for its horrendous traffic. Our goal is to offer a safer, faster and more sustainable alternative travel option."

The launch would complement Archer's planned network in the San Francisco Bay Area - whose near-70,000-seater Levi's Stadium is also a host venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - and build upon the firm's recently announced partnerships with Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

It also comes almost exactly a year after Archer landed $215m of investment from major backers including automaker Stellantis, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, airline United Airlines, and investment firm ARK Invest, taking the electric air taxi developer's total funding to date to more than $1bn.

Other recent milestones include a successful transition flight, certification to begin operating as a commercial airline, and progress at Archer's manufacturing plant at Covington in Georgia. The firm also signed a memorandum of understanding with India-based travel giant InterGlobe Enterprises last year in the hope of launching and operating an all-electric air taxi service in India from 2026.

"California is showing the world what's possible when you embrace innovation, entrepreneurship, and clean energy to help solve your biggest challenges," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "Homegrown companies like Archer Aviation are pioneering the next generation of zero-emission transportation that will help California cut pollution, clean our air, and reduce traffic."

Electric vertical take-off and landing innovation in the UK has also accelerated since the turn of the year, after Skyports Infrastructure inked an agreement to open the UK's first flying taxi testbed at the 444-acre Bicester Motion estate in Oxfordshire by the end of 2024.

Moreover, the previous government's Future of Flight action plan predicted regular electric flying taxi and drone delivery services could be set for take-off within the next four years under a new roadmap for the emerging battery-powered aircraft sector – which it claimed could be worth £45bn to the UK economy by 2030.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Clean Takeover': How blue and green ammonia supplies could grow by a third by 2030

Policy Briefing: Preparing for Extended Producer Responsibility and the 'national overhaul' of packaging regulations

Most read
01

Drax branded UK's 'biggest carbon polluter' in latest biomass subsidy row

09 August 2024 • 6 min read
02

'Wildlife corridors': Campaigners claim road verges could help save Britain's biodiversity

09 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

'Major live music shows can be done differently': Massive Attack tunes up decarbonisation measures for Bristol low-carbon concert

09 August 2024 • 6 min read
04

Archer Aviation unveils plans to deliver Los Angeles electric flying taxis in time for 2026 World Cup

08 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

Polling reveals 'clear majority' support for new renewables and grid projects

09 August 2024 • 3 min read

More on Aviation

Study: 'Radical collaboration' required to clarify climate impact of contrails
Aviation

Study: 'Radical collaboration' required to clarify climate impact of contrails

Report urges aviation industry to enable better collective understanding of contrail impact, even if uncertainty over exact warming effect 'may always be present'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
ZeroAvia inks deal to supply hydrogen-electric aircraft engines to Ecojet
Aviation

ZeroAvia inks deal to supply hydrogen-electric aircraft engines to Ecojet

Founded by green entrepreneur Dale Vince, Ecojet is aiming to become the world’s first commercial zero emission airline

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 July 2024 • 4 min read
Government announces £100m funding boost for greener air travel
Aviation

Government announces £100m funding boost for greener air travel

Business Secretary confirms new round of funding for Aerospace Technology Institute Programme focused on low and zero emission flight

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 July 2024 • 3 min read