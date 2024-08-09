'Solar breakthrough': Oxford University researchers hail flexible solar cells that can be 'applied to any surface'

Everyday items such as rucksacks, cars, and mobile phones could soon harness a revolutionary new way to generate solar electricity without the need for silicon-based solar panels, potentially reducing the need for solar farms in the future.

Scientists from Oxford University Physics Department have today claimed to have developed a new approach to solar power generation that will allow a power-generating material to be coated onto the surfaces of everyday objects.

The perovskite-based technology uses a pioneering technique developed in Oxford which stacks multiple light-absorbing layers on to a single solar cell to harness a wider range of the light spectrum, thereby allowing more power to be generated from the same amount of sunlight.

The new approach - dubbed 'multi-junction' - has now been independently certified to deliver more than 27 per cent energy efficiency, meaning that for the first time the technology matches the performance of traditional, single-layer silicon-based photovoltaics, the scientists said.

Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) awarded the certification prior to publication of the researchers' scientific study later this year.

"During just five years experimenting with our stacking or multi-junction approach we have raised power conversion efficiency from around six per cent to over 27 per cent, close to the limits of what single-layer photovoltaics can achieve today," said Dr Shuaifeng Hu, Post Doctoral Fellow at Oxford University Physics. "We believe that, over time, this approach could enable the photovoltaic devices to achieve far greater efficiencies, exceeding 45 per cent."

The conversion efficiency compares favourably with efficiencies of around 22 per cent recorded by commercial solar panels today.

However, the researchers stressed the versatility of the new ultra-thin and flexible material is also key to its commercial potential. At just over one micron thick, the cells are almost 150 times thinner than a silicon wafer and unlike existing photovoltaics, which are generally applied to silicon panels, they could potentially be applied to almost any surface.

"By using new materials which can be applied as a coating, we've shown we can replicate and out- perform silicon whilst also gaining flexibility," said Dr Junke Wang, Marie Skłodowska Curie Actions Postdoc Fellow at Oxford University Physics. "This is important because it promises more solar power without the need for so many silicon-based panels or specially-built solar farms."

The researchers also said the new approach had the potential to deliver further cost savings for a solar sector that has already seen the global average cost of solar electricity fall by almost 90 per cent since 2010.

The scientists predicted thin-film perovskite had the potential to reduce the need for silicon panels and purpose-built solar farms, further reducing the cost of solar power generation.

"We can envisage perovskite coatings being applied to broader types of surface to generate cheap solar power, such as the roof of cars and buildings and even the backs of mobile phones," said Wang. "If more solar energy can be generated in this way, we can foresee less need in the longer term to use silicon panels or build more and more solar farms."

The researchers are among 40 scientists working on photovoltaics, led by Professor of Renewable Energy Henry Snaith at Oxford University Physics Department.

They said their work has a "strong commercial potential" and has already started to feed through into applications across the energy, construction, car, and manufacturing industries.

Oxford PV, a UK company spun out of Oxford University Physics in 2010 by co-founder and chief scientific officer Professor Henry Snaith to commercialise perovskite photovoltaics, recently started large-scale manufacturing of perovskite photovoltaics at its factory in Brandenburg-an-der-Havel, near Berlin, Germany. The site is the world's first volume manufacturing line for "perovskite-on-silicon" tandem solar cells.

Snaith urged the new Labour government to support the commercialisation of solar innovations developed in the UK.

"We originally looked at UK sites to start manufacturing but the government has yet to match the fiscal and commercial incentives on offer in other parts of Europe and the United States," he said. "Thus far the UK has thought about solar energy purely in terms of building new solar farms, but the real growth will come from commercialising innovations - we very much hope that the newly-created British Energy will direct its attention to this.

"The latest innovations in solar materials and techniques demonstrated in our labs could become a platform for a new industry, manufacturing materials to generate solar energy more sustainably and cheaply by using existing buildings, vehicles and objects. Supplying these materials will be a fast-growth new industry in the global green economy and we have shown that the UK is innovating and leading the way scientifically. However, without new incentives and a better pathway to convert this innovation into manufacturing the UK will miss the opportunity to lead this new global industry."

