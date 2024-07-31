Government convenes inaugural clean power 2030 'Mission Board' forum

The government has brought together Ministers from right across Whitehall to drive forward its ambitious plan to decarbonise the power system by 2030, as it today held the first meeting of its new Clean Energy Mission Board.

The inaugural meeting, which was convened by Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, marks the launch of a new cross-government forum to support the delivery of Labour's ambitious plans to make Britain a "clean energy superpower", the government said.

Also meeting today for the first time was the government's new Onshore Wind Taskforce, co-chaired by Miliband alongside EDF Renewables CEO Matthieu Hue. The group has been tasked with identifying and tackling barriers to further onshore turbine development across the UK following the government's decision to lift the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England.

The new groups form the latest moves from the government to deliver on its target of a clean power system by 2030, building on the flurry of activity from ministers in recent weeks to overhaul the planning system and boost clean energy investment.

The government said the new Mission Board would help to ensure a "relentless focus" on its objectives to achieve a clean power system by 2030, accelerate the shift to net zero, boost energy independence and security, protect consumers, and support jobs across the country.

Miliband said the forum would address barriers to these ambitions, which would help reduce dependence on volatile fossil fuels, better protect billpayers from price shocks, and drive down emissions in order to combat the interlinked climate and nature crises.

"As we move forward, our Mission Board will keep a laser focus across government on delivering clean, cheap energy to homes and businesses - but also on driving economic growth and creating skilled jobs right across the country," he said.

The news follows the announcement this morning that the government plans to increase the budget for the upcoming Contracts for Difference auction to £1.5bn, in order to attract more bids from renewable power developers and accelerate the build out of clean power generation.

The move comes off the back of a raft of moves by the government since its landslide election victory, including the decision to lift the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England, consent 1.3GW of new solar farms, and set up the new publicly-owned green power company GB Energy, among other efforts.

Miliband has also appointed former Climate Change Committee CEO Chris Stark to lead a new Mission Control delivery body within government to oversee the push towards its 2030 clean power target, while the government has unveiled plans for a host of reforms to planning legislation to support clean infrastructure projects.

"In an unstable world, the best way to boost our energy security and protect billpayers permanently is to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels and towards homegrown energy - making Britain a clean energy superpower," Miliband said.

