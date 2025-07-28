InstaVolt touts plans for 30-strong EV charging hub near Stonehenge

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Artist impression of Chicklade EV charging hub | Credit: InstaVolt
Image:

Artist impression of Chicklade EV charging hub | Credit: InstaVolt

Firm to begin construction of new ultra-rapid charging station on the A303 in Wiltshire next month

InstaVolt has entered into a 40-year lease to build a new ultra-rapid charging hub in Wiltshire capable of hosting up to 30 electric vehicles (EVs) at a time, alongside an onsite café and farm shop...

