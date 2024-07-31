To commute, or not to commute: What do shifting UK working patterns mean for corporate climate action?

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Four years on from the pandemic, daily working habits are still in flux, with significant implications for national and corporate climate policy

For many of us, the way in which we travel to work has undergone a wholesale revolution in recent years. Five years ago, it was standard practice for the vast majority of those in full time employment...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Shared cycle to work: E-bike service Lime joins UK salary sacrifice scheme

'Grey belt': Government unveils 'green belt' reforms in bid to boost housebuilding

Most read
01

'Biggest budget yet': Government announces record £1.5bn for CfD clean energy auction

31 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Science Based Targets: Review finds 'mixed' evidence on effectiveness of carbon offsets

30 July 2024 • 8 min read
03

'Ripe for rewilding': Nattergal to restore 'largely ecologically degraded' Essex farm

31 July 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Nature is dying': Government orders 'rapid review' of statutory environmental targets

30 July 2024 • 5 min read
05

'Grey belt': Government unveils 'green belt' reforms in bid to boost housebuilding

30 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

Science Based Targets: Review finds 'mixed' evidence on effectiveness of carbon offsets
Carbon Accounting

Science Based Targets: Review finds 'mixed' evidence on effectiveness of carbon offsets

Hotly anticipated SBTi-commissioned review fails to provide firm conclusion on the effectiveness of corporate carbon credits in tackling value chain emissions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 July 2024 • 8 min read
'Superpower': Report argues UK's National Parks could become 'landscape-scale' carbon sinks
Carbon Accounting

'Superpower': Report argues UK's National Parks could become 'landscape-scale' carbon sinks

Carbon footprinting study of UK’s 15 national parks is published as parks join Race to Zero campaign

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 July 2024 • 4 min read
Brewdog ditches 'carbon negative' label over voluntary offset market concerns
Carbon Accounting

Brewdog ditches 'carbon negative' label over voluntary offset market concerns

Brewing giant claims voluntary carbon market has been flooded with poor quality schemes that have meant the price of credits from credible projects have shot up to 'astronomical' levels

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 July 2024 • 6 min read