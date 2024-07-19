'First ever': Rolls-Royce SMR design submitted to regulator

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Rolls Royce
Image:

Credit: Rolls Royce

Nuclear Industry Association application seeks regulatory justification for Rolls-Royce's small modular reactor nuclear technology

The Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) has today applied for a regulatory justification decision for Rolls-Royce small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power plant design, in a move the trade body has hailed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Lidl GB fences off £1.5bn funding for British beef over next five years

John Lewis launches in-store repair trial with Timpson Group

Most read
01

Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward

22 July 2024 • 3 min read
02

How to assure a credible sustainability strategy

18 July 2024 • 3 min read
03

Mary Creagh appointed as Nature Minister

19 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Government urges nature groups to help deliver a 'win-win for housebuilding and nature'

22 July 2024 • 5 min read
05

Lidl GB fences off £1.5bn funding for British beef over next five years

22 July 2024 • 3 min read

More on Nuclear

New law sets up a nuclear power renaissance
Nuclear

New law sets up a nuclear power renaissance

The ADVANCE Act positions the US nuclear energy sector to expand at a pace not seen for decades

Leah Garden, GreenBiz
clock 19 July 2024 • 3 min read
'Preferred site': Government announces plan for Wylfa 'mega-nuclear power station'
Nuclear

'Preferred site': Government announces plan for Wylfa 'mega-nuclear power station'

Government confirms it is pursuing plans for a third large scale nuclear plant to follow Hinkley Point and Sizewell projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 May 2024 • 5 min read
Rolls-Royce plans SMR module testing facility for Sheffield University
Nuclear

Rolls-Royce plans SMR module testing facility for Sheffield University

Plan forms part of £15m deal signed between Rolls-Royce SMR and Sheffield University

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 May 2024 • 3 min read