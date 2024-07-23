MADE NE: North East Mayor to green light £15m EV skills drive

Nissan-led roll out of green auto tech training facilities in Sunderland to be approved by local leaders
A £14.6 million project to equip a new generation of workers with electric vehicle (EV) and battery tech skills in Sunderland is to be backed by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and local authority leaders...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.