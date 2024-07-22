Government urges nature groups to help deliver a 'win-win for housebuilding and nature'

The government has written "to all those working in the environmental sector and who care for our natural environment" urging them to work with Ministers to deliver sweeping planning reforms that can result in a "win-win for housebuilding and nature".

Communities and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner and Environment Secretary Steve Reed yesterday published an open letter calling on environmental groups to engage in a "constructive dialogue", as the government advances a new Planning and Infrastructure Bill that will aim to deliver "on a mandate to get Britain building again, alongside protecting and improving the natural environment".

"We have committed to building one and a half million new homes across the country over the next five years to tackle our housing crisis and boost economic growth," the letter states. "We must also accelerate infrastructure delivery to build the schools, transport links and green energy infrastructure that will not only help to grow our economy and create new jobs right across the country, but that will also materially improve people's lives.

"Alongside this, we were elected on a platform to deliver for nature, taking urgent action to meet our Environment Act targets. We must protect, create, and improve spaces which increase climate resilience and promote nature recovery on land and at sea, recognising that ensuring positive outcomes for nature is fundamental to unlocking the housing and infrastructure this country urgently needs."

Rayner and Reed argued these twin goals should not be seen as being in opposition, as they stressed the current planning regime was not working for development or nature.

"When it comes to the planning system's role in providing the nature and housing we need, we know that the status quo is not working," the letter states. "Environmental assessments and case-by-case negotiations of mitigation and compensation measures often slow down the delivery of much needed housing and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the condition of our environment, and even our most important habitats and species, has declined over a sustained period. This is a lose-lose situation, for our economy, the public and for the natural environment."

The letter adds that the government is seeking to work closely with civil society, communities and business to deliver reforms that will "ensure a win-win for housebuilding and nature".

Specifically, Rayner and Reed said they "want to use the value gained from enabling development to proceed quickly and smoothly to support nature recovery - and to do so in a way that gives everyone involved greater certainty".

"We will only legislate if we are confident that it achieves these outcomes," they added.

The Times reported this morning that the reference to capturing more of the value gained from enabling development could see the new government revisit proposed reforms to nutrient neutrality rules, which had been put forward by the Conservative government last year but were blocked by Labour.

The new government is reportedly exploring proposals that would allow housing developers to proceed with projects and then take steps to mitigate the impact on water pollution during construction, potentially by ramping up funding for new nature projects. The Times said the new homes could only then be occupied once the mitigations were in place.

The move will spark accusations of hypocrisy from the Conservatives, after Labour peers blocked similar reforms to nutrient neutrality rules when in Opposition, and could trigger opposition from green groups.

But Labour will argue its planning reforms - which are expected to be accompanied by a new draft National Planning Policy Framework within weeks - will better balance the need to deliver new homes and infrastructure projects and the need to tackle water pollution and protect nature.

The letter from Rayner and Reed came just ahead of the release today of a major new report from leading green business and conservation groups exploring how the new government could deliver a net zero compatible planning system, while improving engagement with local communities.

The interim findings from a new project from the Aldersgate Group, RenewableUK, and countryside charity CPRE, argue the planning system for energy infrastructure needs increased strategic direction, stronger resourcing, and improved engagement to deliver net zero whilst protecting landscapes and nature.

"The government's mission to achieve clean power by 2030 gives us a clear imperative: not just to attract investment in renewables and supportive infrastructure at pace, but also to ensure the planning system enables their timely deployment," said Ana Musat, executive director of policy and engagement at trade body RenewableUK. "Today's interim report, developed in partnership with Aldersgate Group and CPRE, shows that planning reform that enables the delivery of the 2030 mission and net zero can and should be good news for local communities, nature and energy developers. Planning reform is essential for enabling us to move quicker on lowering emission, achieving energy security and affordability, and creating investment in energy infrastructure, supply chains and nature restoration."

Katie-jo Luxton, executive director of global conservation at the RSPB, said the report highlighted how "the energy sector and nature NGOs like the RSPB make similar diagnoses of the challenges new energy projects face".

"Planning regulation needs improvement through evolution and not revolution," she said. "This report highlights a need for a strategic approach to energy planning to ensure that investment flows to the right locations. It is vital to ensure that energy developments are net positive for nature through careful site selection, robust use of mitigation hierarchy and the use of biodiversity net gain. Challenges in resourcing for local authorities and statutory agencies, alongside a lack of environmental data sharing must also be addressed if we are to deliver the energy transition hand-in-hand with nature's recovery."

In related news, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband last week confirmed the new government would push forward with the previous government's plans to deliver a new fleet of nuclear small modular reactors (SMRs). Plans to unveil new reactor designs by September remain on track and Labour expects its planning reforms to ease barriers for new SMRs, as well as wind and solar projects and new grid transmission lines.

