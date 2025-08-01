The European Commission a signalled a new chapter for carbon markets

clock • 5 min read

Across Europe, governments are signalling that carbon markets can serve as a legitimate tool to support delivery of climate targets, writes Giulia Carbone of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

Historically, the voluntary carbon market has faced strong scepticism in Europe. Concerns over greenwashing, double-counting, and weak verification have led many policymakers to focus exclusively on domestic...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Policy

EA warns England's low carbon industrial clusters face growing physical climate risks
Risk

EA warns England's low carbon industrial clusters face growing physical climate risks

Environment Agency calls for permitting and planning tweaks to help government, developers and councils better prepare for new low carbon heavy industry for climate shocks

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 July 2025 • 3 min read
Carbon pricing without bite? New evidence on industry compensation raises red flags
Energy

Carbon pricing without bite? New evidence on industry compensation raises red flags

Carbon pricing is a powerful tool, but only if it delivers the intended signal, writes Misato Sato from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment

Misato Sato, Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
clock 30 July 2025 • 4 min read
Biodiversity Net Gain: Could prioritising offsite projects deliver better outcomes for nature and development?
Legislation

Biodiversity Net Gain: Could prioritising offsite projects deliver better outcomes for nature and development?

New research unearths potential cost savings and nature recovery benefits from increasing role of off-site Biodiversity Net Gain projects

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 July 2025 • 7 min read