Government announces new onshore wind and solar taskforces 'to drive forward' projects

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Miliband visited RWE's Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm last week | Zara Farrar / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Miliband visited RWE's Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm last week | Zara Farrar / No 10 Downing Street

Ed Miliband describes upcoming Contracts for Difference auction as 'critical test' for new government's climate plans in his first Parliamentary statement as Energy Security Secretary

Ed Miliband today confirmed plans to set up an onshore wind taskforce and publish a new solar roadmap in a bid to accelerate the government's pursuit of its clean power goals. In his first statement...

'The greatest US President for climate in history': Green groups assess Biden legacy as re-election race ends

Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward

