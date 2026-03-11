CCC: Fossil fuel price shocks cost the UK more than delivering net zero

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Climate Change Committee provides fresh analysis of the huge toll the UK's reliance on fossil fuels takes on economic performance

The total economic cost inflicted on the UK from a single spike in fossil fuel prices is likely to be similar to the investment required to entirely retool the economy for a net zero future. That is...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Water firms given green light to raise further £463m from customer bills by 2030

Report: Light-touch measures could save Britain £3.8bn in grid constraint costs

More on Energy

Government to crack down on speculative grid requests, after queue grows five-fold in six months
Energy

Government to crack down on speculative grid requests, after queue grows five-fold in six months

Government moves to prioritise strategically important connection requests from AI data centres, EV infrastructure, and industrial sites that can deliver growth and green jobs

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 March 2026 • 5 min read
'All of the above' energy policy: Why can't anyone get it right?
Energy

'All of the above' energy policy: Why can't anyone get it right?

Calls to approve more drilling in the North Sea in response to the latest energy crisis are deliberately overlooking the clean tech projects that can enhance energy security in the near term

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 March 2026 • 6 min read
A brief glimmer of hope for UK energy bills - but can they be kept down long term?
Energy

A brief glimmer of hope for UK energy bills - but can they be kept down long term?

The price cap offers protection for households through to the end of June, but thereafter the government should look to climate and clean energy policy for economic stability, competitiveness and resilience, writes Bev Cornaby, director of the Corporate...

Bev Cornaby, Corporate Leaders Group UK
clock 10 March 2026 • 4 min read