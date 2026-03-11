CCC: Fossil fuel price shocks cost the UK more than delivering net zero

Climate Change Committee provides fresh analysis of the huge toll the UK's reliance on fossil fuels takes on economic performance
The total economic cost inflicted on the UK from a single spike in fossil fuel prices is likely to be similar to the investment required to entirely retool the economy for a net zero future. That is...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis