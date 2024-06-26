'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Leader Keir Starmer are facing fresh calls to provide a clearer commitment to tackle the nature and climate crises, ahead of the final TV debate of the campaign this evening.

WWF today accused politicians of "having gone AWOL on the environment", as it published polling data showing 80 per cent of voters regard issues relating to climate change, nature, and the environment as one of their top priorities.

The election campaign has seen all the main Parties commit to delivering on the UK's net zero and nature targets, while also pledging to take fresh action to tackle sewage pollution. Meanwhile, Labour has sought to draw a clear dividing line with the government by promising to accelerate efforts to decarbonise the power system and ramp up green investment. In contrast, Sunak has repeatedly sought to highlight some of the costs associated with the net zero transition, promising to take a more gradual approach to decarbonisation.

But the leaders have faced relatively few questions on their environmental plans throughout the campaign, prompting criticism from environmental campaign groups, which this weekend staged a 'Restore Nature Now' march in central London that attracted over 60,000 people.

WWF said polling conducted by More in Common found that while 80 per cent of people care deeply about environmental issues, only 45 per cent think politicians share their concerns. The poll also revealed the 82 per cent of people who are worried about pollution and damage to the countryside and nature is almost on a par with the 84 per cent concerned about conflict and war.

In addition, the poll confirmed significant support for a range of environmental policy proposals. Four out of five voters said they would support rules requiring big business that pollute the environment to pay into a fund to help restore nature that is damaged, while 78 per cent said they wanted to see high energy bills tackles through more investment in renewable energy infrastructure and 72 per cent would back more support for farmers to help them cut their emissions and restore nature.

"Our polling shows the environment is clearly a key issue for the public and they deserve to hear what the next government plans to do to restore nature and meet our climate targets," said Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF. "Unfortunately, politicians have largely gone AWOL on the environment during this campaign but the next five years will be absolutely vital in bringing nature back from the brink both at home and around the world. As the campaign enters the final straight, we're calling on all parties to commit to action on nature and climate that's hugely popular with the public."

The latest polling came as Labour continued to signal its support for bolder climate action, with Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirming a Labour government would "stand by" the UK's commitment to provide £11.6bn of international climate finance between 2021 and 2026.

Speaking at an event yesterday, Lammy said "there is no more important challenge facing our planet than" climate change, as he accused the government of squandering the UK's leadership position on climate action.

The commitment to deliver the full £11.6bn of climate finance by 2026 will be welcomed by green groups, but it would require a Labour government to significantly ramp up funding to climate-related programmes.

Last year, former Foreign Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith resigned from the government in protest at the failure to deliver higher levels of international climate finance, warning almost the entirety of the Overseas Development Aid budget would have to be dedicated to climate projects if the £11.6bn goal is to be met.

Separately, Labour's Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband released a video on social media platform TikTok in which he argued "young people have a right to be angry" about climate change.

"I am still in politics because of the climate crisis, because I feel this is the most important issues of our generation," he said. "If I think about my kids, who are 15 and 13, the thing that will have the most impact on them that we can do is dealing with this issue. And if we don't deal with it, it will be existential for them and their generation. What keeps me going is knowing that we can make a difference."

He added that "the climate crisis is on the ballot paper" at this election, arguing there was a big difference between the climate policy programmes of the two main Parties and accusing the Conservatives of "retreating on net zero".

The comments came as Labour's plans to end new oil and gas drilling licenses faced criticism from a former Labour Energy Minister, who warned it could present a risk to energy security.

Brian Wilson signed a cross-party declaration that was also backed by former Conservative, SNP, and Liberal Democrat ministers, which argued for a "long-term and stable taxation plan" that does not deter oil and gas firms which want to invest in transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The statement was also signed by former Conservative Ministers Amber Rudd and Charles Hendry, former SNP Minister Fergus Ewing, and Alistair Carmichael, the former Liberal Democrat Scottish secretary.

The declaration argued the next government should ramp up investment in new carbon capture and storage projects and train oil and gas industry workers to support the net zero transition.

The former Ministers said they "support continued exploration and development of UK oil and gas, consistent with UK decarbonisation targets."

"All political parties should retain flexibility within their policy positions in recognition of the fluid nature of domestic and global factors which can impact upon security of supply and affordability," the declaration added.

The statement echoes criticism from the government, which has warned Labour's promise of a moratorium on new licenses would undermine investment and energy security.

However, green groups have countered that it is implausible that new fossil fuel exploration can be made consistent with legally-binding decarbonisation targets.

Labour has said it would allow new oil and gas projects that have already secured licenses, but would not permit new projects on the grounds they would not be compatible with climate goals. The Party has predicted more jobs and greater energy security can be delivered by ramping up investment in clean energy projects.

In related news, the government faced fresh criticism today after a new analysis from the Carbon Brief website calculated it has fallen so far short of its tree-planting targets since 2020 it has failed to plant an area of forest nearly equivalent to the size of Birmingham.

The Conservatives' 2019 manifesto included a goal to deliver 30,000 hectares of new woodland a year by 2025. However, the most recent data for 2023-24 shows only 20,660 hectares of new woodlands were planted in 2023/24, leaving the government well short of the target.

Ministers have argued previously that tree-planting programmes were disrupted by the Covid pandemic and planting has increased sharply in the past year. But Select Committees and the Climate Change Committee have repeatedly warned the government remains badly off track to meet the target.

Meanwhile, the Conservative's Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho today provided one of the clearest defences to date of the government's environmental record, highlighting how Britain is the first major economy to have halved carbon emissions, whilst growing the economy by 80 per cent.

Writing on social media platform X, Coutinho said the government had played a key role in delivering the UK's world-leading offshore wind industry, improving energy efficiency, and protect nature.

She also accused Labour of putting forward a climate strategy that would see the UK go further and faster to reach Net Zero quicker than any other country, arguing such an approach would result in higher costs and increased reliance on Chinese supply chains. And she implicitly criticised Reform's plans to ditch net zero targets, arguing it would see the UK miss out on jobs and the "industries of the future".

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.